Home News Dundee

3 Broughty Ferry short-term lets approved despite neighbour objections

Dundee City Council's licencing committee approved applications for properties on West Queen Street, Brook Street and Taypark.

By Laura Devlin
An aerial view of Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
An aerial view of Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Three Broughty Ferry flats have been granted short-term let licences despite a raft objections from neighbours living close by.

Councillors on Dundee council’s licencing committee approved applications for properties on West Queen Street, Brook Street and Taypark, just off Dundee Road.

All three are already currently operating a short-term lets.

Under new Scottish Government legislation, all short-term lets now require a licence to run.

Existing operators had until October 1 2023 to apply for a licence and are allowed to continue letting their accommodation until a decision has been made by the council.

Where are the approved short-term lets?

Dundee City Council’s licensing committee approved an application for a property at 17 Taypark.

The application drew 16 objections from neighbours, who raised concerns over the potential for anti-social behaviour and parking problems.

However, a representative for the applicants said they had recieved no previous complaints regarding the short-term let.

Addressing the committee at a meeting on Thursday, she added the objections represented “general concerns” over short-term lets rather than problems with the specific property.

None of those who lodged an objection to the application were present at the meeting.

The committee agreed to grant the licence, with a provision the application would be revisited in six months to ensure compliance.

The licence was granted for the flat at Taypark. Supplied by Google Maps.

Dundee’s licencing committee also heard an application for a property at 28 West Queen Street.

Listed online as a three bedroom apartment costing £170 a night, the property is targeted towards “professional clients”, an agent said.

However, the short-term let application drew a number of objections from neighbours.

The property is already a short-term let. Image: SilverDoor.
The kitchen area of the West Queen Street Airbnb. Image: SilverDoor.

In a written letter submitted to the licencing committee, one objector said on many occasions guests would display “noisy, offensive language and behaviour”.

This, they said, caused upset and anxiety to neighbours.

The agent representing the applicants, however, said they were not aware of any issues raised with the property.

The committee subsequently granted the application, again with the caveat it would be revisited in six months time.

Objections labelled ‘defamatory’

A short-term let application was also granted for a property above The Selkie restaurant on Brook Street.

Letting agency Casa Fresa advertises the three-bedroom apartment as costing £119 per night. It can accommodate up to 8 guests.

However, objections were raised from the proprietors of The Selkie who claimed the property “isn’t suitable” to house the number of guests advertised.

The outside of 335 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, a restaurant with large windows and a sign saying The Ferry Selkie on a blue background.
The flat is above the Ferry Selkie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

They also argued the drainage of the property could not cope and was causing “terrible smells”.

These complaints were rejected by the applicants, who claimed they were “defamatory” in a email sent to licencing chiefs.

The committee subsequently agreed to approved the licence.

Conversation