German couple dish up hearty scran at Kingsbarns beach food truck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

German couple dish up hearty scran at Kingsbarns beach food truck

Bea and Chris Mischka's Fife food truck serves currywurst hot dogs, haggis burgers and much more.

Bea and Chris Mischka run Harbour Burger, a food truck at Kingsbarns beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bea and Chris Mischka run Harbour Burger, a food truck at Kingsbarns beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

At Kingsbarns beach, weary walkers – and rain-drenched tourists – can enjoy a range of warming scran at food truck Harbour Burger.

Married couple Bea and Chris Mischka started the seaside food truck back in March, serving up burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries.

The truck is part of The Cheesy Toast Shack business run by Kate and Sam Larg, which began at Kingsbarns beach back in 2016.

Bea and Chris met 27 years ago, and since, they have worked together in several different jobs, including in a call centre.

It is clear how well they work as a team, communicating seemingly telepathically about what needs to be done next in the food truck.

Fife food truck Harbour Burger at Kingsbarns Beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They have certainly developed a fondness for Fife since they moved here from Germany 24 years ago.

“It reminds me so much of my childhood,” she says. “Everybody says hello to each other.

“Down here in Kingsbarns we have a really lovely community.

“You meet people from all over the world, from all backgrounds.

“And everybody is open-minded. Everything is so peaceful here. It’s like a happy little world – my happy world.”

‘Peaceful relaxed hillbillies’ at Harbour Burger, Kingsbarns beach

Even on the rainy day I pay a visit, the duo are cheerfully serving plenty of customers. All of whom are delighted with their food – and an opportunity to escape from the shower.

Bea and Chris got married last year, actually at Kingsbarns beach, just metres from the food truck – evidence of the love they share for the Fife coast.

Working alongside her husband is no issue for Bea.

“It works really well,” she says.

“We’ve worked together for such a long time. Most of the time, we don’t even need to speak to each other.

“We know each other inside and out.”

Bea and Chris at their Kingsbarns beach wedding. Image: Chris Mischka.

Bea adds that disagreements in the food truck are rare, as they are both “peaceful, relaxed hillbillies”.

She first ventured into working in food and drink at her grandmother’s bed and breakfast in the alps.

“From a young age, I can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in the kitchen,” she tells me.

“My grandma was a very good chef.

“She taught me how to cook, and how to eat proper, good food.”

The food at Harbour Burger is affordable, with sizeable portions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I take great pride in what I’m serving my customers,” adds Bea, “and my husband does as well.

“It’s so nice when people come back and tell us that the food is ‘outstanding’.

“One guy said: ‘I was gobsmacked to get such quality at a beach hut’.

“And I said just because we’re at the beach, doesn’t mean we have to eat horrible food!” she laughs.

What is the food like at Harbour Burger at Kingsbarns beach?

At Harbour Burger, there are plenty of items to satisfy cravings for “fast food” that will warm you up on a miserable day.

But although the food is technically fast – made speedily in front of you – there is no sacrifice on quality.

Hours of dedication are poured into their creation behind the scenes and in the early hours before the truck opens.

The quality of produce is up there too.

The meat comes from Crail family business J. B. Penman Butchers, including the steak mince for their burgers.

First up on my taste of the Harbour Burger menu is the dirty fries (£5).

Dirty fries from Harbour Burger, covered with their homemade cheese sauce and crispy fried bacon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The perfectly crispy fries are smothered in their homemade cheese sauce.

Unlike a cheese roux, this isn’t made with flour. Not only does this make it gluten-free, it also provides a lovely thick consistency.

Bea, who suffers from food allergies herself, makes a point of serving a menu which caters to customers with food allergies or intolerances.

The bacon on top is excellent – a much more flavourful and substantial topping than bacon bits.

You need, unsurprisingly, to be very hungry in order to manage the enormous Hungry Scot burger (£8).

This includes a smashed 3.5oz burger patty, a slice of Monterey jack cheese, streaky bacon, lettuce, tomato and the star of the show – haggis.

The Hungry Scot Burger is packed with a high quality haggis as well as the steak mince burger. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This burger is as big as it is delicious, though I would recommend splitting it with someone.

The cheese provides a lovely gooey texture between the patty and the haggis, making it practically melt in the mouth.

Currywurst ketchup recipe will remain a secret

Lastly, I had a try of one of Bea and Chris’ hot dogs.

The currywurst hot dog supplies a German twist to the menu, combining a smoked pork sausage with a homemade curry ketchup, nestled inside a toasted brioche bun.

The Currywurst Hotdog from Harbour Burger. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Chris makes the curry ketchup on the premises.

“And he’s not going to give anyone that recipe, I’ll tell you that right away,” Bea laughs.

Chris uses a range of vegetables and curry spices to create the flavourful sauce.

The smoked sausage has a lot more flavour than a traditional, cheap hot dog.

You get that distinct curry flavour in the ketchup, which pairs well with the juicy pork.

This may not be for everyone, but it’s a very tasty treat for hot dog fans.

What would Bea’s gran think of Harbour Burger?

I ask Bea what her grandmother, who was so passionate about food and drink herself, would think of the success of the Kingsbarns food truck.

“I think she would be quite chuffed,” Bea tells me with a smile.

“To be honest, I am pretty sure the first thing she would so is look around, and say: ‘I don’t know if that is what I want. I think you need to look into this a bit more’,” she laughs.

Bea and Chris Mischka at their food truck, Harbour Burger. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“In a kitchen, she was like a general.

“But she would definitely be proud of this place.”

More from Food & Drink

There are lots of affordable places for lunch in St Andrews, including Sweetpea at the Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
5 places to enjoy lunch for under £10 in St Andrews
6
To go with story by Katy Gordon. Restaurant review of Cromlix House Hotel Picture shows; Food at Cromlix Hotel. Cromlix Hotel, Kinbuck. Katy Gordon/DCT Media Date; 26/08/2024
Were we served an ace for lunch at Andy Murray’s Cromlix hotel?
Braw Tea cafe director Jackie McKenzie and food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner.
Braw Tea cafe director joins for review of 'Dundee institution'
A selection of the The food on offer at lunchtime at Marks and Spencer, Dundee
M&S Dundee cafe: Was the old menu better?
15
Here are some places in Perth where you can get an affordable lunch, including The Bulldog Frog. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 places in Perth to get lunch for under £10
Haggis bon bons at UHI Perth's Treetops Restaurant. Image: Isla Glen/DCT
How was my £12 three-course meal - made by students - at UHI Perth?
The iconic fudge doughnut ice cream sandwich from Fisher and Donaldson has returned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The return of doughnut ice cream sandwich from St Andrews institution
Broughty Ferry-based scientist Glynis Mattheisen (left) and friend Ally Turner raise a bottle after hiking for three days to reach Scotland's remotest pub. Image: BBC
Broughty Ferry woman hikes to Scotland’s remotest pub - and ends up on TV
2
The Healthiest Town group are aiming to turn Aberfeldy into a "blue zone". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Is Aberfeldy Scotland's 'Healthiest Town' yet?
Mark McDonald and Charlie Carrie run Dundee food truck 'Chips And...'
Two Dundee school mates on the success of their food truck - which serves…
4

Conversation