German couple dish up hearty scran at Kingsbarns beach food truck

At Kingsbarns beach, weary walkers – and rain-drenched tourists – can enjoy a range of warming scran at food truck Harbour Burger.

Married couple Bea and Chris Mischka started the seaside food truck back in March, serving up burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries.

The truck is part of The Cheesy Toast Shack business run by Kate and Sam Larg, which began at Kingsbarns beach back in 2016.

Bea and Chris met 27 years ago, and since, they have worked together in several different jobs, including in a call centre.

It is clear how well they work as a team, communicating seemingly telepathically about what needs to be done next in the food truck.

They have certainly developed a fondness for Fife since they moved here from Germany 24 years ago.

“It reminds me so much of my childhood,” she says. “Everybody says hello to each other.

“Down here in Kingsbarns we have a really lovely community.

“You meet people from all over the world, from all backgrounds.

“And everybody is open-minded. Everything is so peaceful here. It’s like a happy little world – my happy world.”

‘Peaceful relaxed hillbillies’ at Harbour Burger, Kingsbarns beach

Even on the rainy day I pay a visit, the duo are cheerfully serving plenty of customers. All of whom are delighted with their food – and an opportunity to escape from the shower.

Bea and Chris got married last year, actually at Kingsbarns beach, just metres from the food truck – evidence of the love they share for the Fife coast.

Working alongside her husband is no issue for Bea.

“It works really well,” she says.

“We’ve worked together for such a long time. Most of the time, we don’t even need to speak to each other.

“We know each other inside and out.”

Bea adds that disagreements in the food truck are rare, as they are both “peaceful, relaxed hillbillies”.

She first ventured into working in food and drink at her grandmother’s bed and breakfast in the alps.

“From a young age, I can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in the kitchen,” she tells me.

“My grandma was a very good chef.

“She taught me how to cook, and how to eat proper, good food.”

“I take great pride in what I’m serving my customers,” adds Bea, “and my husband does as well.

“It’s so nice when people come back and tell us that the food is ‘outstanding’.

“One guy said: ‘I was gobsmacked to get such quality at a beach hut’.

“And I said just because we’re at the beach, doesn’t mean we have to eat horrible food!” she laughs.

What is the food like at Harbour Burger at Kingsbarns beach?

At Harbour Burger, there are plenty of items to satisfy cravings for “fast food” that will warm you up on a miserable day.

But although the food is technically fast – made speedily in front of you – there is no sacrifice on quality.

Hours of dedication are poured into their creation behind the scenes and in the early hours before the truck opens.

The quality of produce is up there too.

The meat comes from Crail family business J. B. Penman Butchers, including the steak mince for their burgers.

First up on my taste of the Harbour Burger menu is the dirty fries (£5).

The perfectly crispy fries are smothered in their homemade cheese sauce.

Unlike a cheese roux, this isn’t made with flour. Not only does this make it gluten-free, it also provides a lovely thick consistency.

Bea, who suffers from food allergies herself, makes a point of serving a menu which caters to customers with food allergies or intolerances.

The bacon on top is excellent – a much more flavourful and substantial topping than bacon bits.

You need, unsurprisingly, to be very hungry in order to manage the enormous Hungry Scot burger (£8).

This includes a smashed 3.5oz burger patty, a slice of Monterey jack cheese, streaky bacon, lettuce, tomato and the star of the show – haggis.

This burger is as big as it is delicious, though I would recommend splitting it with someone.

The cheese provides a lovely gooey texture between the patty and the haggis, making it practically melt in the mouth.

Currywurst ketchup recipe will remain a secret

Lastly, I had a try of one of Bea and Chris’ hot dogs.

The currywurst hot dog supplies a German twist to the menu, combining a smoked pork sausage with a homemade curry ketchup, nestled inside a toasted brioche bun.

Chris makes the curry ketchup on the premises.

“And he’s not going to give anyone that recipe, I’ll tell you that right away,” Bea laughs.

Chris uses a range of vegetables and curry spices to create the flavourful sauce.

The smoked sausage has a lot more flavour than a traditional, cheap hot dog.

You get that distinct curry flavour in the ketchup, which pairs well with the juicy pork.

This may not be for everyone, but it’s a very tasty treat for hot dog fans.

What would Bea’s gran think of Harbour Burger?

I ask Bea what her grandmother, who was so passionate about food and drink herself, would think of the success of the Kingsbarns food truck.

“I think she would be quite chuffed,” Bea tells me with a smile.

“To be honest, I am pretty sure the first thing she would so is look around, and say: ‘I don’t know if that is what I want. I think you need to look into this a bit more’,” she laughs.

“In a kitchen, she was like a general.

“But she would definitely be proud of this place.”