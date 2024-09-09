Dundee pub wars erupt as price of a pint slashed amid landlord anger

Pub landlords in Dundee have slammed a brewing giant for slashing the price of a pint to £2.

Independent publicans in the city fear the decision by Greene King to reduce the cost of a pint for a two-week period in September could permanently harm local bars.

The Chinese-owned pub chain’s offer includes Tennent’s lager, Belhaven Best and Guinness.

It owns Dundee’s Trades House, Molly Malones and the Old Bank Bar, as well as Fisherman’s Tavern and The Bell Tree in Broughty Ferry

And independent landlords in the City of Discovery are unimpressed with the move by the firm which runs more than 1,600 establishments across the UK.

‘I’m angry’

John Justice, who runs the Pillars Bar in Crichton Street, says he has decided to play the brewery at its own game.

He told us: “It’s a bit like David taking on Goliath but I’m angry at this move.

“Therefore, from September 9 for two weeks I am reducing the cost of some pints to £1.95.

“This is a protest and not something I would probably be able to sustain for very long but I am making a point.”

Advertising the promotion, Greene King said: “What better way to have an end-of-summer bash than a value-packed few weeks at your favourite Greene King pub?

“So, to say hurrah to the (sort of) great British sun, we’re serving your favourite pints for just £2.”

Jimmy Marr – who owns Bertie Mooney’s on Commercial Street, the Tay Bridge Bar on Perth Road and 172 The Caird on the Nethergate – hit out at the decision.

Jimmy says: “I think this is a very irresponsible move.

“The biggest worry is that it could lead to small, independent pubs in Dundee being pushed out of business as they can’t afford to compete with that price.

“Many are still recovering after Covid and this could be enough to push them under, also leading to local job losses.

“My fear is that once this is over Greene King will then hike the prices way up, with regulars then having to pay much higher prices for their pint.

“Another concern is it could lead to binge drinking so I would think local alcohol support groups might have concerns.”

Greene King has been asked to respond.

‘Price lower than normal’

Meanwhile, two other local pubs are to cut the price of all food and non-alcoholic drinks by 7.5% on Thursday September 12 to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

Prices at The Counting House in Reform Street and Jolly’s Hotel in Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pubs.

A customer spending £10 on food and non-alcoholic drink will pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20% VAT.

Counting House manager Stephen Reid says: “Customers coming will find the price of their food and non-alcoholic drink is lower than normal.

“It’s unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food but pubs pay 20%.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

“We urge the chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”