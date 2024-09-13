Drivers face months of disruption during major Broughty Ferry roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers face months of disruption during major Broughty Ferry roadworks

Work will be taking place in the Queen Street area from September 23.

By Ellidh Aitken
Signs warning of the roadworks in Broughty Ferry. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Drivers are facing months of disruption during major roadworks on the main road through Broughty Ferry.

Work will be taking place in the Queen Street and Monifieth Road areas from September 23 as part of a project by SGN to upgrade the gas network.

Drivers are being warned some road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place at times.

SGN expects the first two phases of work to be completed within eight weeks, but has not confirmed a timescale for the remainder of the project.

Diversions during roadworks on main road through Broughty Ferry

Several diversion routes will be put in place while work is carried out on West Queen Street, Claypotts Road, Queen Street and Monifieth Road during different phases.

According to the council’s roads report – which says restrictions could apply for 20 weeks – rolling closures will apply to the following stretches of road:

  • West Queen Street (Victoria Road to Claypotts Road)
  • West Queen Street/Claypotts Road/Queen Street junction
  • Queen Street (Claypotts Road to Fort Street)
  • Queen Street (Fort Street to St Vincent Street)
  • Monifieth Road (St Vincent Street to Abertay Street

A statement from SGN said: “As part of our ongoing project to upgrade the gas network in Broughty Ferry, we’re beginning work on our final phases in the Queen Street area.

Some of the diversion routes. Image: SGN

“Phase nine of our project will begin on Monday September 23 and we’ll be working in West Queen Street.

“Some road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place at times to ensure everyone’s safety and allow our engineers to access our gas pipes.

“We understand this is a busy area and will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum for motorists, businesses and the local community.”

