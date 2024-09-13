Drivers face months of disruption during major Broughty Ferry roadworks

Drivers are facing months of disruption during major roadworks on the main road through Broughty Ferry.

Work will be taking place in the Queen Street and Monifieth Road areas from September 23 as part of a project by SGN to upgrade the gas network.

Drivers are being warned some road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place at times.

SGN expects the first two phases of work to be completed within eight weeks, but has not confirmed a timescale for the remainder of the project.

Diversions during roadworks on main road through Broughty Ferry

Several diversion routes will be put in place while work is carried out on West Queen Street, Claypotts Road, Queen Street and Monifieth Road during different phases.

According to the council’s roads report – which says restrictions could apply for 20 weeks – rolling closures will apply to the following stretches of road:

West Queen Street (Victoria Road to Claypotts Road)

West Queen Street/Claypotts Road/Queen Street junction

Queen Street (Claypotts Road to Fort Street)

Queen Street (Fort Street to St Vincent Street)

Monifieth Road (St Vincent Street to Abertay Street

A statement from SGN said: “As part of our ongoing project to upgrade the gas network in Broughty Ferry, we’re beginning work on our final phases in the Queen Street area.

“Phase nine of our project will begin on Monday September 23 and we’ll be working in West Queen Street.

“Some road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place at times to ensure everyone’s safety and allow our engineers to access our gas pipes.

“We understand this is a busy area and will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum for motorists, businesses and the local community.”