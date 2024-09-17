Dundee care home resident gets first tattoo aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee care home resident gets first tattoo aged 82

Tricia Steedman's ink pays tribute to her dog.

By Lindsey Hamilton
tattoo for 82-year-old Dundee woman
Trisha Steedman with her tattoo. Image: Sanctuary Care

A Dundee care home resident has fulfilled a ‘lifelong dream’ to get her first tattoo at age 82.

Tricia Steedman, who lives at Sanctuary Care’s Bridge View House Care Home, had a paw print and angel wings inked on her arm as a loving tribute to her late dog Rosie.

Tricia always believed she would be unable to get a tattoo due to the blood-thinning medication she takes.

82-year-old gets first tattoo
Tricia shows off her tattoo. Image: Sanctuary Care

However, Bridge View House’s activities coordinator Chloe Cooper sourced a tattoo artist who specialises in ink for more mature skin.

Tricia said: “It’s a great reminder that it’s never too late to do something bold.

‘I can’t believe I’ve finally got a tattoo’

“I can’t believe I’ve finally got a tattoo. It’s something I’ve wanted for so long and at 82, I figured, why not.

“A huge thanks to the team who helped to make my dream come true.”

Chloe said: “Following the loss of her beloved dog, Tricia decided the time was finally right to pursue her lifelong dream.

“Her tattoo is now a permanent reminder of the bond she shared with Rosie, allowing those special memories to live on.”

Conversation