Dundee care home resident gets first tattoo aged 82

A Dundee care home resident has fulfilled a ‘lifelong dream’ to get her first tattoo at age 82.

Tricia Steedman, who lives at Sanctuary Care’s Bridge View House Care Home, had a paw print and angel wings inked on her arm as a loving tribute to her late dog Rosie.

Tricia always believed she would be unable to get a tattoo due to the blood-thinning medication she takes.

However, Bridge View House’s activities coordinator Chloe Cooper sourced a tattoo artist who specialises in ink for more mature skin.

Tricia said: “It’s a great reminder that it’s never too late to do something bold.

‘I can’t believe I’ve finally got a tattoo’

“I can’t believe I’ve finally got a tattoo. It’s something I’ve wanted for so long and at 82, I figured, why not.

“A huge thanks to the team who helped to make my dream come true.”

Chloe said: “Following the loss of her beloved dog, Tricia decided the time was finally right to pursue her lifelong dream.

“Her tattoo is now a permanent reminder of the bond she shared with Rosie, allowing those special memories to live on.”