Dundee Dundee care home resident gets first tattoo aged 82 Tricia Steedman's ink pays tribute to her dog. By Lindsey Hamilton September 17 2024, 12:52pm September 17 2024, 12:52pm Share Dundee care home resident gets first tattoo aged 82 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5083834/dundee-tattoo-bridge-view-care-home/ Copy Link 0 comment Trisha Steedman with her tattoo. Image: Sanctuary Care A Dundee care home resident has fulfilled a ‘lifelong dream’ to get her first tattoo at age 82. Tricia Steedman, who lives at Sanctuary Care’s Bridge View House Care Home, had a paw print and angel wings inked on her arm as a loving tribute to her late dog Rosie. Tricia always believed she would be unable to get a tattoo due to the blood-thinning medication she takes. Tricia shows off her tattoo. Image: Sanctuary Care However, Bridge View House’s activities coordinator Chloe Cooper sourced a tattoo artist who specialises in ink for more mature skin. Tricia said: “It’s a great reminder that it’s never too late to do something bold. ‘I can’t believe I’ve finally got a tattoo’ “I can’t believe I’ve finally got a tattoo. It’s something I’ve wanted for so long and at 82, I figured, why not. “A huge thanks to the team who helped to make my dream come true.” Chloe said: “Following the loss of her beloved dog, Tricia decided the time was finally right to pursue her lifelong dream. “Her tattoo is now a permanent reminder of the bond she shared with Rosie, allowing those special memories to live on.”
Conversation