Home News Angus & The Mearns

Iconic Spitfire to return to the skies of Montrose this weekend

Visitors to Upper Dysart farm shop near Montrose will be able to see a Spitfire fly over the site where Britain's first operational air base was established in 1913.

By Graham Brown
The Spitfire in the skies over Perthshire.
The Spitfire will fly over Upper Dysart on Sunday afternoon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Montrose will enjoy the sight and sound of a Spitfire in the iconic aircraft’s return to the roots of the RAF this weekend.

On Sunday, the Battle of Britain aircraft will fly over the site where Britain’s first air base was established 111 years ago.

And it will be an epic 60th birthday treat for local farmer Andrew Stirling whose Upper Dysart farmland has a proud place in RAF history.

Spitfire flights from Perth Airport.
A Spitfire preparing for take-off at Scone earlier this summer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Aircraft from No. 2 Squadron Royal Flying Corps first touched down there in early 1913.

The squadron later moved to Broomfield, just north of the Angus town.

Andrew says he cannot wait to fly in a Spitfire over the original site.

The Stirling family’s Upper Dysart Larder farm shop and family play area is part of the business just south of Montrose.

And they expect an influx of aviation fans on Sunday afternoon.

Spitfires flying from Perth Airport

Flight experience specialist Spitfires.com opened a Perth Airport base this summer.

It offers the thrill of taking to the air in their two-seater Spitfire.

Montrose FC director Andrew said: “It’s a fantastic treat from the family for my 60th birthday.

Upper Dysart Larder farm shop near Montrose.
The Stirling family at Upper Dysart Larder on the outskirts of Montrose. Image: Supplied

“We’d always been very proud of the part Upper Dysart played in the history of the RAF.”

In 2020 he cut a landing strip on the farm for a Montrose pilot to land a light aircraft there.

Andrew added: “Spitfires would have been a common sight over Montrose in the Second World War.

“The base had long since moved to Broomfield by then. But it will be a very special experience to fly over the land where those brave flyers first touched down.”

The Spitfire is expected over Upper Dysart shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

Tickets giving guaranteed access to the farm shop and Hay & Play area are available at www.fareharbor.com

Upper Dysart’s place in story of RFC

In early 1913, aircraft from No. 2 Squadron Royal Flying Corps embarked on a 13-day journey north from Hampshire.

The military pioneers were in search of a suitable base on Scotland’s east coast.
It was part of a plan forged the previous year under the instructions of the First Lord of the Admiralty, Winston Churchill.

And on February 26, five aircraft under the command of Major Charles Burke landed at Upper Dysart.

Early aircraft at RAF Montrose in 1913.
One of the first planes from No. 2 Squadron RFC arrives at Montrose in 1913. Image: Supplied

It saw the farmland become the first operational air base in British military history.

But Major Burke had reservations about the long-term suitability of the site, And at the turn of 1914 the squadron moved to Broomfield, north of the town.

RAF Montrose played an important training role for Second World War pilots of many nationalities.

And Spitfires flew from there to protect Edinburgh and the east coast from the threat of the Luftwaffe.

The Broomfield base is now home to the popular Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

A replica of the Red Lichtie Spitfire bought by the people of Arbroath in WWII stands at the entrance to the centre.

Conversation