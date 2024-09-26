Full list of Dundee buildings you can get into for free this weekend

Doors Open Day is coming to Dundee this weekend, allowing locals access to buildings across the city.

Originally starting in Glasgow, the event now stretches across the country every September.

Doors Open Day is the largest free festival in Scotland, celebrating the history and culture of the country.

Doors Open Day: Full list of those taking part

Here is a full list of buildings taking part in Doors Open Day in Dundee:

Al-Maktoum Mosque – Saturday and Sunday (10am-4pm)

Saturday and Sunday (10am-4pm) City Road Allotments – Saturday and Sunday (11am-3pm)

Saturday and Sunday (11am-3pm) Dudhope Castle – The Circle Scotland – Saturday and Sunday (10am-4pm)

Saturday and Sunday (10am-4pm) Dundee Central Mosque – Saturday and Sunday (11am-4pm)

Saturday and Sunday (11am-4pm) Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) – Saturday (3pm-4pm) and Sunday (11.30am-3.30pm)

Dundee Parish Church (St Mary’s) – Saturday (10am-3pm)

Saturday (10am-3pm) Dundee Rep – Saturday (10am-noon)

Saturday (10am-noon) Dundee Sheriff Court – Saturday (10am-4pm)

Saturday (10am-4pm) Gilfillan Memorial Church – Saturday (10am-4pm)

Saturday (10am-4pm) Hawkhill House (Dundee University) – Sunday (3pm-4pm)

Sunday (3pm-4pm) HMS Unicorn – Saturday (10am-4pm)

Saturday (10am-4pm) Lodge Broughty Castle No 486 – Saturday (10am-4pm)

Saturday (10am-4pm) Masonic Ancient Lodge No 49 – Saturday (10am-4pm) and Sunday (11am-3pm)

Saturday (10am-4pm) and Sunday (11am-3pm) NCR Atleos (Discovery Centre) – Saturday (noon-4pm)

Saturday (noon-4pm) School of Life Sciences (Dundee University) – Sunday (11am-3pm)

Scottish Dance Theatre (Dundee Rep) – digital event

digital event St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Saturday (10am-4pm)

Saturday (10am-4pm) St Margarets Episcopal Church – Sunday (11am-3pm)

Sunday (11am-3pm) St Marnock’s Church – Saturday (11am-4pm)

Saturday (11am-4pm) St Mary Magdalene’s Scottish Episcopal Church – Saturday (10am-3pm) and Sunday (1pm-3pm)

Saturday (10am-3pm) and Sunday (1pm-3pm) St Mary’s Lochee – Saturday (11.30am-4pm)

Saturday (11.30am-4pm) St Paul’s Scottish Episcopal Cathedral – Saturday (10am-4pm)

Saturday (10am-4pm) St Peter’s Free Church of Scotland – Saturday (10am-5pm and 7pm-9.30pm)

Saturday (10am-5pm and 7pm-9.30pm) St Salvador’s Church – Saturday (10am-4pm) and Sunday (12.30pm-3pm)

Saturday (10am-4pm) and Sunday (12.30pm-3pm) Tay Valley Family History Society – Saturday (10am-4pm)

Saturday (10am-4pm) The Wardrobe – Transition Dundee – Saturday (noon-4pm)

While access to most buildings does not require a booking, some do.

Full details, including bookings, for Doors Open Day in Dundee can be found online.