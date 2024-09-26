Full list of Dundee buildings you can get into for free this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Full list of Dundee buildings you can get into for free this weekend

HMS Unicorn, churches, mosques and many other venues will will open their doors.

A view of Dundee from Fife.
Doors Open Day comes to Dundee this weekend. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

Doors Open Day is coming to Dundee this weekend, allowing locals access to buildings across the city.

Originally starting in Glasgow, the event now stretches across the country every September.

Doors Open Day is the largest free festival in Scotland, celebrating the history and culture of the country.

Doors Open Day: Full list of those taking part

Here is a full list of buildings taking part in Doors Open Day in Dundee:

  • Al-Maktoum Mosque – Saturday and Sunday (10am-4pm)
  • City Road Allotments – Saturday and Sunday (11am-3pm)
  • Dudhope Castle – The Circle Scotland – Saturday and Sunday (10am-4pm)
  • Dundee Central Mosque – Saturday and Sunday (11am-4pm)
  • Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) – Saturday (3pm-4pm) and Sunday (11.30am-3.30pm)
Dundee Contemporary Arts.
Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: DCA.
  • Dundee Parish Church (St Mary’s) – Saturday (10am-3pm)
  • Dundee Rep – Saturday (10am-noon)
  • Dundee Sheriff Court – Saturday (10am-4pm)
  • Gilfillan Memorial Church – Saturday (10am-4pm)
  • Hawkhill House (Dundee University) – Sunday (3pm-4pm)
  • HMS Unicorn – Saturday (10am-4pm)
  • Lodge Broughty Castle No 486 – Saturday (10am-4pm)
  • Masonic Ancient Lodge No 49 – Saturday (10am-4pm) and Sunday (11am-3pm)
  • NCR Atleos (Discovery Centre) – Saturday (noon-4pm)
  • School of Life Sciences (Dundee University) – Sunday (11am-3pm)
HMS Unicorn
The HMS Unicorn at City Quay. Image: HMS Unicorn
  • Scottish Dance Theatre (Dundee Rep) – digital event
  • St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Saturday (10am-4pm)
  • St Margarets Episcopal Church – Sunday (11am-3pm)
  • St Marnock’s Church – Saturday (11am-4pm)
  • St Mary Magdalene’s Scottish Episcopal Church – Saturday (10am-3pm) and Sunday (1pm-3pm)
  • St Mary’s Lochee – Saturday (11.30am-4pm)
  • St Paul’s Scottish Episcopal Cathedral – Saturday (10am-4pm)
  • St Peter’s Free Church of Scotland – Saturday (10am-5pm and 7pm-9.30pm)
  • St Salvador’s Church – Saturday (10am-4pm) and Sunday (12.30pm-3pm)
  • Tay Valley Family History Society – Saturday (10am-4pm)
  • The Wardrobe – Transition Dundee – Saturday (noon-4pm)

While access to most buildings does not require a booking, some do.

Full details, including bookings, for Doors Open Day in Dundee can be found online.

