Dundee Christmas village organisers tease ‘immersive Santa experience’ as event officially launched

The organisers behind Dundee’s Christmas village have teased the opportunity of an “immersive Santa experience” as the event is officially launched.

NL Productions, who in the past have helped put on events like the Enchanted Forest, are working alongside Dundee City Council to run the festive bonanza.

The village will run for six weeks from November 21 to January 5 at City Square.

Named Dundee Christmas, it will feature a number of festive attractions.

These include:

A real ice rink

Christmas market (up to 10 stalls selling arts and crafts)

Festive funfair (run by Horne’s Pleasure Fairs)

Food and drinks options (NL Productions say they are working with four catering companies)

Also on offer will be the immersive experience which organisers say will take visitors on a journey from Dundee to the North Pole to meet Santa himself.

Call to local traders

Those behind the Dundee Christmas village are keen to get local traders on board and are offering a 10% reduction in pitch fees to businesses from the city and the wider Tayside region.

Speaking at the launch, NL Productions managing director Philip O’Halloran said he hoped this year’s Christmas village would be the start of a long-running event.

“I have a fond spot in my heart for Dundee”, he explained.

“When the tender came out we took a long, hard look at it and thought it was attractive.

“We don’t want to be that organisation that comes into a city, look like we are just here for the profit, and then leave.

“We want a long, happy relationship and have invested in three years plus here. We are confident we’ll put on a very successful event.”

NL Productions say they are investing “hundreds of thousands of pounds” into the event but are keen to keep the cost of tickets down.

They are also looking to partner with a local charity to offer free tickets for the organisation to give out.

More details on pricing will be available Dundee Christmas website in the coming weeks.

Opening times for Dundee’s Christmas village

Up to December 22, the opening times will be:

Monday-Wednesda y: noon-9pm

y: noon-9pm Thursday and Friday: noon-10pm

noon-10pm Saturday and Sunday: 10am-10pm

During the school holidays (December 23 to January 5) the event will be open 10am to 10pm every day.

Interested businesses can email hello@dundeeschristmas.co.uk for more information and application details.