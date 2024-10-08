Dundee Christmas village organisers tease ‘immersive Santa experience’ as event officially launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Christmas village organisers tease ‘immersive Santa experience’ as event officially launched

NL Productions are working alongside Dundee City Council to run the festive bonanza. 

By Laura Devlin
The village will run for six weeks between November and January. Image: Elliott Cansfield.
The organisers behind Dundee’s Christmas village have teased the opportunity of an “immersive Santa experience” as the event is officially launched.

NL Productions, who in the past have helped put on events like the Enchanted Forest, are working alongside Dundee City Council to run the festive bonanza.

The village will run for six weeks from November 21 to January 5 at City Square.

Named Dundee Christmas, it will feature a number of festive attractions.

These include:

  • A real ice rink
  • Christmas market (up to 10 stalls selling arts and crafts)
  • Festive funfair (run by Horne’s Pleasure Fairs)
  • Food and drinks options (NL Productions say they are working with four catering companies)

Also on offer will be the immersive experience which organisers say will take visitors on a journey from Dundee to the North Pole to meet Santa himself.

An artist impression of the Dundee Christmas village. Image: NL Productions.

Call to local traders

Those behind the Dundee Christmas village are keen to get local traders on board and are offering a 10% reduction in pitch fees to businesses from the city and the wider Tayside region.

Speaking at the launch, NL Productions managing director Philip O’Halloran said he hoped this year’s Christmas village would be the start of a long-running event.

“I have a fond spot in my heart for Dundee”, he explained.

Phil O’Halloran speaking at the launch. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

“When the tender came out we took a long, hard look at it and thought it was attractive.

“We don’t want to be that organisation that comes into a city, look like we are just here for the profit, and then leave.

“We want a long, happy relationship and have invested in three years plus here. We are confident we’ll put on a very successful event.”

NL Productions say they are investing “hundreds of thousands of pounds” into the event but are keen to keep the cost of tickets down.

They are also looking to partner with a local charity to offer free tickets for the organisation to give out.

More details on pricing will be available Dundee Christmas website in the coming weeks.

Elves Alex Stewart and Simon Thomson Brown with Lord Provost Bill Campbell. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

Opening times for Dundee’s Christmas village

Up to December 22, the opening times will be:

  • Monday-Wednesday: noon-9pm
  • Thursday and Friday: noon-10pm
  • Saturday and Sunday: 10am-10pm

During the school holidays (December 23 to January 5) the event will be open 10am to 10pm every day.

Interested businesses can email hello@dundeeschristmas.co.uk for more information and application details.

