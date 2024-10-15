Dundee double killer who stabbed cousins at family vigil dies in prison

Dundee double killer Robert Stratton has died behind bars.

Stratton was serving a life sentence for stabbing two people at a family vigil when he died at Low Moss Prison in Glasgow on Sunday.

Police say the 50-year-old’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Stratton murdered mum-of-three Julie McCash and killed 32-year-old David Sorrie in Mid Craigie’s Drumlanrig Drive in February 2017.

He was handed a minimum sentence of 23 years for Ms McCash’s murder and the culpable homicide of Mr Sorrie.

The pair, who were cousins, were attending a family vigil for teenager Ralph ‘Ralphie’ Smith on February 26.

Ralph, 18, had gone missing and tragically fell to his death from cliffs in Arbroath.

His mum, Nicola Duffy, was being comforted by friends and family including Stratton and his partner Lee Kinney.

However, things turned sour after the pair were asked to leave following an argument.

Stratton returned to his own house nearby and re-emerged with two knives, which he used to stab Ms McCash and Mr Sorrie.

The then-42-year-old fled the scene before handing himself in to police.

He was found guilty of the double killing after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in September 2017.

Attack on prison officer and inmate

In 2018 the killer was sentenced to further jail time and told he would not be freed until at least 2045 after admitting slashing an inmate and wounding a prison officer at HMP Grampian in Peterhead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of the death of a 50-year-old man at HMP Low Moss, Crosshill Road, Glasgow on Sunday, October 13.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

When approached by The Courier the families of David Sorrie and Julie McCash declined to comment.

The Scottish Prison Service has been approached for comment.