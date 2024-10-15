Dundee double killer who stabbed cousins at family vigil dies in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee double killer who stabbed cousins at family vigil dies in prison

Robert Stratton was locked up in 2017 for killing Julie McCash and David Sorrie.

Robert Stratton death
Dundee double killer Robert Stratton has died behind bars at HMP Low Moss prison.
By Lindsey Hamilton

Dundee double killer Robert Stratton has died behind bars.

Stratton was serving a life sentence for stabbing two people at a family vigil when he died at Low Moss Prison in Glasgow on Sunday.

Police say the 50-year-old’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Robert Stratton death
Robert Stratton was accused of murdering Julie McCash and David Sorrie

Stratton murdered mum-of-three Julie McCash and killed 32-year-old David Sorrie in Mid Craigie’s Drumlanrig Drive in February 2017.

He was handed a minimum sentence of 23 years for Ms McCash’s murder and the culpable homicide of Mr Sorrie.

The pair, who were cousins, were attending a family vigil for teenager Ralph ‘Ralphie’ Smith on February 26.

Ralph, 18, had gone missing and tragically fell to his death from cliffs in Arbroath.

His mum, Nicola Duffy, was being comforted by friends and family including Stratton and his partner Lee Kinney.

Robert Stratton death
The scene at Drumlanrig Drive shortly after the alleged murders. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

However, things turned sour after the pair were asked to leave following an argument.

Stratton returned to his own house nearby and re-emerged with two knives, which he used to stab Ms McCash and Mr Sorrie.

The then-42-year-old fled the scene before handing himself in to police.

He was found guilty of the double killing after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in September 2017.

Attack on prison officer and inmate

In 2018 the killer was sentenced to further jail time and told he would not be freed until at least 2045 after admitting slashing an inmate and wounding a prison officer at HMP Grampian in Peterhead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of the death of a 50-year-old man at HMP Low Moss, Crosshill Road, Glasgow on Sunday, October 13.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

When approached by The Courier the families of David Sorrie and Julie McCash declined to comment.

The Scottish Prison Service has been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

Robyn with the GADGIE models at London Fashion week, including grandad Eric (far left) and uncle Steven (second from left). Image: Phillip Banks/Jason Lloyd Evans/GADGIE
Dundee designer makes London Fashion Week debut - with help from grandad and uncle
Pentland Crescent in Dundee.
Man in court on attempted murder charge after Dundee 'knife and hammer attack'
Marc Lannen is on trial at Dundee High Court
Jury out in trial of Dundee man accused of baby shaking attempted murder
Rosemary Spence will manage Time & Tide Broughty Ferry, which is moving into a former butcher shop. Image: Supplied
'Quirky' interiors shop to open in former Broughty Ferry butcher
2
Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, comet
Gallery: Courier readers capture 'comet of the century' in stunning photos
Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton with Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh.
Dundee garden centre to give out free Christmas trees to schools and nurseries
The attack happened at playing fields close to Baldragon Academy. Image: Google Street View
Teen boy charged over attack on dog walker at Dundee playing fields
Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee abuser who put girlfriend in sleeper hold until she blacked out was 'only…
Marc Lannen is on trial at Dundee High Court
Dundee man accused of baby shaking attempted murder tells jury: 'I think I soothed…
Charlotte Smith at Dundee Law, where she captured the Comet A3, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.
Dundee woman captures comet last seen 80,000 years ago as stargazers flock to the…

Conversation