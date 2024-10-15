Teen boy charged over attack on dog walker at Dundee playing fields

A teen boy has been charged over an attack on a dog walker in Dundee.

The 17-year-old is accused of assaulting a man who was walking his two small dogs at playing fields off Harestane Road, close to Baldragon Academy, on Saturday.

Police launched an appeal for information on Sunday after officers were made aware of a video circling on social media.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with assaulting a man at playing fields off Harestane Road in Dundee.

“The assault took place on Saturday, October 12, when a man was walking with two small dogs.

“A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Assessor.”

Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria said: “I want to thank the public for their assistance during our investigation.”