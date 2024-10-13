Police launch probe into attack on pensioner at Dundee park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police launch probe into attack on pensioner at Dundee park

Officers are searching for those involved in the incident, which is understood to have taken place on Saturday.

By Kieran Webster
Police on patrol in Dundee.
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Police are investigating a video which appears to show a pensioner being attacked in a Dundee park.

The video appears to show the older man being assaulted by another man while walking his two dogs.

It is understood the incident happened on Saturday, but police have not confirmed which park it is believed to have happened in.

Police are asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information following the incident.

Public appeal after ‘man assaulted in Dundee park’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating online of an incident which shows a man with two small dogs being assaulted by another man in a public park.

“It is believed the park is in Dundee and that the assault took place on Saturday.

“As yet we have had no formal reporting of the incident so would appeal to those in the video, or anyone who has information about what happened, to get in touch.

“Please call police via 101 and quote incident number 3476 of Saturday, October 12, 2024.

“Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

