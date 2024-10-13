Police launch probe into attack on pensioner at Dundee park

Police are investigating a video which appears to show a pensioner being attacked in a Dundee park.

The video appears to show the older man being assaulted by another man while walking his two dogs.

It is understood the incident happened on Saturday, but police have not confirmed which park it is believed to have happened in.

Police are asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information following the incident.

Public appeal after ‘man assaulted in Dundee park’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating online of an incident which shows a man with two small dogs being assaulted by another man in a public park.

“It is believed the park is in Dundee and that the assault took place on Saturday.

“As yet we have had no formal reporting of the incident so would appeal to those in the video, or anyone who has information about what happened, to get in touch.

“Please call police via 101 and quote incident number 3476 of Saturday, October 12, 2024.

“Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”