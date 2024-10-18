Dundee singer returns from London to launch music career at Groucho’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee singer returns from London to launch music career at Groucho’s

Former Grove Academy pupil Fyfe Galbraith describes his sound as 'Ed Sheeran, serenadey-like popular music.'

By Ben MacDonald
Fyfe Galbraith to launch debut album
Fyfe Galbraith is set to launch his debut album. Image: Robert France

A Dundee singer hopes that returning home will help give him a bigger push as he launches his music career.

Fyfe Galbraith, 26, left Dundee in 2019 to study songwriting at the BIMM Music Institute in London.

Famous alumni from the institute include George Ezra, Fontaines D.C. and James Bay.

Fyfe, who is a former pupil at Grove Academy, chose to turn his back on the big smoke to return home.

He said: “I wasn’t thinking loads about it at the time, it seemed like the wisest thing to do.

“It’s so competitive down in London and no matter what I did, I would have probably had to find another job somewhere.

“Whereas if I moved back to Dundee, I could take that extra time focusing on the music.

“There’s still a really good industry and lineup of folk up here. It’s still busy, but because it’s not as competitive as London, there’s that little bit of extra space.”

Dundee singer set to release ‘mainstream-sounding’ first album

Preparations for the album – titled After Awhile and co-produced by fellow Dundonian Matthew Philp – keeping Fyfe busy.

He said: “This first album is a good indication of where I saw my songwriting going in the initial steps of making music.

“It’s Ed Sheeran, serenadey-like popular music that appeals to all tastes.

“It’s not super niche, it’s quite mainstream-sounding.

“I don’t know where it’ll go in the future, if I go to different avenues or open up to new sounds and genres.

“The idea was to not get too caught up in any mad directions, just keeping it true and simple.”

Fyfe Galbraith inspired by Dundee legends

Fyfe has used Dundee as a big inspiration behind his music.

He said: “When I moved I thought London was where everything was happening. You forget the heritage and deep roots of music in Dundee.

“I listened to Michael Marra a lot in London.

The View are also an inspiration on what you can do in Dundee and where you can go.

“Performing in the city has been a great way to see old friends from high school.

“I play Molly Malone’s a lot and Duke’s Corner.

“It’s amazing how, at least once every month, you’ll bump into folk you know.

Fyfe studied at the BIMM Music Institute. Image: Robert France

“In London you’re always playing to a completely anonymous audience with people you don’t recognise.

“Playing in a smaller city it’s nice to have that personal touch where you can meet people you know.”

Fyfe Galbraith to launch album at Dundee venue

To help celebrate the launch of the album, Fyfe will be performing at Groucho’s on Thursday November 7.

He said: “It’s set to be a jam-packed night.

Fyfe will launch his debut album at Groucho’s in November. Image: Fyfe Galbraith/Facebook

“I’m going to play a lot of the album but there’s some songs that are quite slow that I may have to boot out of the set.

“My mum and dad are like: ‘You’ll have to play that song’ but I don’t want to play any of the slower ones if the crowd is upbeat.”

Conversation