Dundee singer returns from London to launch music career at Groucho’s

A Dundee singer hopes that returning home will help give him a bigger push as he launches his music career.

Fyfe Galbraith, 26, left Dundee in 2019 to study songwriting at the BIMM Music Institute in London.

Famous alumni from the institute include George Ezra, Fontaines D.C. and James Bay.

Fyfe, who is a former pupil at Grove Academy, chose to turn his back on the big smoke to return home.

He said: “I wasn’t thinking loads about it at the time, it seemed like the wisest thing to do.

“It’s so competitive down in London and no matter what I did, I would have probably had to find another job somewhere.

“Whereas if I moved back to Dundee, I could take that extra time focusing on the music.

“There’s still a really good industry and lineup of folk up here. It’s still busy, but because it’s not as competitive as London, there’s that little bit of extra space.”

Dundee singer set to release ‘mainstream-sounding’ first album

Preparations for the album – titled After Awhile and co-produced by fellow Dundonian Matthew Philp – keeping Fyfe busy.

He said: “This first album is a good indication of where I saw my songwriting going in the initial steps of making music.

“It’s Ed Sheeran, serenadey-like popular music that appeals to all tastes.

“It’s not super niche, it’s quite mainstream-sounding.

“I don’t know where it’ll go in the future, if I go to different avenues or open up to new sounds and genres.

“The idea was to not get too caught up in any mad directions, just keeping it true and simple.”

Fyfe Galbraith inspired by Dundee legends

Fyfe has used Dundee as a big inspiration behind his music.

He said: “When I moved I thought London was where everything was happening. You forget the heritage and deep roots of music in Dundee.

“I listened to Michael Marra a lot in London.

“The View are also an inspiration on what you can do in Dundee and where you can go.

“Performing in the city has been a great way to see old friends from high school.

“I play Molly Malone’s a lot and Duke’s Corner.

“It’s amazing how, at least once every month, you’ll bump into folk you know.

“In London you’re always playing to a completely anonymous audience with people you don’t recognise.

“Playing in a smaller city it’s nice to have that personal touch where you can meet people you know.”

Fyfe Galbraith to launch album at Dundee venue

To help celebrate the launch of the album, Fyfe will be performing at Groucho’s on Thursday November 7.

He said: “It’s set to be a jam-packed night.

“I’m going to play a lot of the album but there’s some songs that are quite slow that I may have to boot out of the set.

“My mum and dad are like: ‘You’ll have to play that song’ but I don’t want to play any of the slower ones if the crowd is upbeat.”