Runaway cat Harry STILL on the loose inside Dundee pet store 2 days on

A runaway cat who fled inside a Dundee pet store is still on the loose – two days on.

Harry the cat ran off inside the Pets at Home shop on Monday after reportedly becoming “spooked” during a visit to the in-store vet.

Firefighters were initially called in after the moggy climbed onto steel beams inside the shop but were unable to get him down.

Pets at Home has now confirmed Harry is still on the loose – with staff trying “all avenues possible” to get him back.

‘This is one adventure we want to resolve as quickly as possible’

Workers have reportedly been manually opening and closing doors at the shop to ensure he does not escape.

A spokesperson for Pets at Home told The Courier: “Our veterinary and store colleagues in Dundee, along with support from local emergency services teams, are trying all avenues possible to ensure Harry the cat is returned to his owner safe and well.

“The health and welfare of all animals in our pet care centres is our utmost priority, and this is one adventure we want to resolve as quickly and as safely as possible.”