Firefighters called to help find runaway cat inside Dundee pet shop

Firefighters were called to a Dundee pet shop – to help catch a runaway cat.

Customers were asked to leave Pets at Home on Longtown Road just after midday on Tuesday after the moggy climbed onto metal beams in the store.

It is understood the cat had been visiting the vet before getting “spooked”.

One man, who did not want to be named, says he was in the shop when the incident unfolded.

Cat ran off at Pets at Home after being ‘spooked’

He said: “We were just having a look at the hamsters and other smaller pets.

“The cat had apparently been spooked after visiting the vet inside the shop.

“I saw the firefighters using poles to try and encourage it down.

“Customers were still getting in and out at that point but a staff member was manning the door.

“Due to the noise, they then asked customers to leave and come back in an hour.

“The staff were concerned about folk handling small pets while the cat was still on the prowl.”

Fire engine sent to Dundee Pets at Home

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended Milton of Craigie to assist with a cat that was situated on steel beams inside a premises.

“One appliance was dispatched from Kingsway at 11.54am.

“We were unable to reach the animal due to its location.

“We received the stop message at 12.48pm.”

Pets at Home has been contacted for comment.