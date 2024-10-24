Police in drugs raid on flat in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police in drugs raid on flat in Dundee city centre

Three police vans are parked outside the block on Cowgate.

By James Simpson
A police van on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A police van on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police are carrying out a drugs raid in Dundee city centre.

Three police vans are parked on Cowgate, near the entrance to the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Locals reported seeing officers wearing riot gear entering a close.

One man, 35, who lives nearby, said: “I was just heading towards the Wellgate library when I saw three police vehicles approaching the scene at pace.

Several police vans are parked outside. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“When I came onto the Cowgate, I saw police officers kitted out.

“There were officers coming in and out of a block near Greggs at around 9am.

“A small crowd had gathered to watch what was unfolding.”

One woman who works nearby says she saw officers running to the block.

She said: “We weren’t sure what happened. All I saw was the police running along the Cowgate.”

Police have confirmed they are carrying out a drugs raid. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another man said: “I saw an officer with search gloves on entering the block.

“She was taking in some equipment.

“Another officer appears to be on guard inside the block.”

Police Scotland has confirmed officers are involved in an ongoing drugs raid.

It has not been confirmed if there are any arrests.

