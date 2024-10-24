Police in drugs raid on flat in Dundee city centre

Police are carrying out a drugs raid in Dundee city centre.

Three police vans are parked on Cowgate, near the entrance to the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Locals reported seeing officers wearing riot gear entering a close.

One man, 35, who lives nearby, said: “I was just heading towards the Wellgate library when I saw three police vehicles approaching the scene at pace.

“When I came onto the Cowgate, I saw police officers kitted out.

“There were officers coming in and out of a block near Greggs at around 9am.

“A small crowd had gathered to watch what was unfolding.”

One woman who works nearby says she saw officers running to the block.

She said: “We weren’t sure what happened. All I saw was the police running along the Cowgate.”

Another man said: “I saw an officer with search gloves on entering the block.

“She was taking in some equipment.

“Another officer appears to be on guard inside the block.”

Police Scotland has confirmed officers are involved in an ongoing drugs raid.

It has not been confirmed if there are any arrests.