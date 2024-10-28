Dundee EE customers to get major 5G boost

EE customers in Dundee are set to benefit from a major 5G network boost.

The city will be among the first locations in the UK to enjoy an upgrade to the 5G standalone network, which the firm says will bring faster speeds, improved phone battery life and more reliable connectivity in busy locations.

The 5G standalone network from EE was launched last month in 15 UK cities.

Dundee will be added to the network by the end of this year.

What is the 5G standalone network from EE?

The new technology is powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

EE says it will allow customers to make calls and use data in areas where it was not possible before, as well as delivering better gaming and streaming performance.

The firm claims phones using the network will connect solely to a 5G network, rather than via 4G, and benefit from additional capacity at busy events such as concerts and sports matches.

The 5G standalone network will be available in Dundee on the following devices:

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 16

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S24

TCL 50

Moto Razer 50 Ultra

Moto G 85 5G

Further smartphones will be enabled in the coming months.