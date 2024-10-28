Dundee EE customers to get major 5G boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee EE customers to get major 5G boost

The 5G standalone network will be live in the city before the end of the year.

By Chloe Burrell
EE customers will benefit from the 5G network upgrade in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
EE customers will benefit from the 5G network upgrade in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

EE customers in Dundee are set to benefit from a major 5G network boost.

The city will be among the first locations in the UK to enjoy an upgrade to the 5G standalone network, which the firm says will bring faster speeds, improved phone battery life and more reliable connectivity in busy locations.

The 5G standalone network from EE was launched last month in 15 UK cities.

Dundee will be added to the network by the end of this year.

What is the 5G standalone network from EE?

The new technology is powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

EE says it will allow customers to make calls and use data in areas where it was not possible before, as well as delivering better gaming and streaming performance.

The firm claims phones using the network will connect solely to a 5G network, rather than via 4G, and benefit from additional capacity at busy events such as concerts and sports matches.

The 5G standalone network will be available in Dundee on the following devices:

  • Apple iPhone 15
  • Apple iPhone 16
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 and S24
  • TCL 50
  • Moto Razer 50 Ultra
  • Moto G 85 5G

Further smartphones will be enabled in the coming months.

