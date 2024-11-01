Dundee busker claims council rules are killing city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee busker claims council rules are killing city centre

Spencer Shek said he may have to move to Perth or St Andrews.

By Andrew Robson
Spencer Shek singing outside the Overgate Shopping Centre.
Spencer Shek singing outside the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee busker claims council rules are killing the city centre.

Spencer Shek, who regularly entertains pedestrians outside the Overgate Shopping Centre, says the council previously took a “lenient” approach to its own rules that state performers must move on after one hour.

But the singer, who is a student in Dundee, claims that in recent weeks, the rules have been enforced more stringently.

He says this means prime busking spots go unused for longer – affecting both the performers and the city centre atmosphere.

Busker says Dundee rules stricter than other cities

Spencer said: “As a regular busker I obviously depend on the foot traffic from people in the city centre.

“Moving every hour will have a real impact on my income given the time it takes to pack everything up and move to a new spot.

“The fact they’re really pushing the rule now will affect all the regular buskers who make a living off it.

“None of the other cities in Scotland have rules like this – they all thrive on buskers creating an atmosphere in the street.

Dundee busker Spencer Shek says busking is his main source of income.
Spencer says busking is his main source of income. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I do love Dundee, and have a real connection with the people who enjoy my music but I may have to think about moving to somewhere like Perth or St Andrews.”

There are four designated busking spots in the city centre: Boots corner, Murraygate, outside Wellgate, and at the penguin statues.

Spencer, 25 – who says busking is his main source of income while he studies his postgraduate law diploma at Dundee University – says footfall has fallen on Murraygate since M&S closed.

The Murraygate in Dundee City Centre.
Murraygate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He added: “Now there’s just one busy spot outside the Overgate where most people will see me play.

“Dundee is becoming a ghost town and buskers are trying to make a living of their performances.

“It’s a shame as we won’t be able to have a positive impact on the city centre.”

Rules ‘prevent busking from becoming annoying’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Dundee City Council recognises the vibrancy to a city centre that buskers and other street entertainers can bring.

“The responsible code of busking was written to prevent busking from becoming intrusive and an annoyance to people or obstructing pedestrians, shop keepers and city centre residents.

“The code states that ‘an entertainer/act should not perform for longer than one hour in any zone location, and should not perform again at that location for three hours’.

“It is also made clear that city centre ambassadors and Police Scotland monitor the city centre throughout the day and will challenge any buskers who are found to be outwith the designated busking zones or flouting the code of conduct in any way.

“Anyone with concerns about the code should contact the council directly to discuss these.”

More from Dundee

The incident was reported to Longhaugh Police Station. Image: Google Street View
'Terrified' kids forced to hide as Dundee yobs launch fireworks from bikes
Sig Sauer logo
Offshore worker 'naughty boy' tried to order gun to Dundee address
The aftermath of the Spanish floods. Image: Dennis Norton
Dundee man living in Spain says floods left home region looking like a 'warzone'
James McAvoy production to take place in Dundee
James McAvoy movie crew’s apology letter to Dundee residents ahead of film shoot
Technology tested in Dundee could be used in future missions to the Moon or Mars. Image: Nasa
Why Nasa is bringing new research centre to Dundee
The outside of the Dundee Olympia
Dundee Olympia probe appoints solicitors who advised Grenfell and Manchester Arena inquiries
5
Danielle Lee
Nursery manager hit casino punter in Dundee over 'ageist' comments
Principal Simon Hewitt outside the Gardyne Campus in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee and Angus College boss welcomes secured £20m levelling up cash
Douglas Murray
Raging golfer broke 'ball thief's' thumb with driver at Dundee golf course
A fire was started next to a shelter at Beauly Square in Kirkton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bins set on fire in Kirkton as police tackle more Halloween disorder
12

Conversation