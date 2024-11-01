Dundee busker claims council rules are killing city centre

A Dundee busker claims council rules are killing the city centre.

Spencer Shek, who regularly entertains pedestrians outside the Overgate Shopping Centre, says the council previously took a “lenient” approach to its own rules that state performers must move on after one hour.

But the singer, who is a student in Dundee, claims that in recent weeks, the rules have been enforced more stringently.

He says this means prime busking spots go unused for longer – affecting both the performers and the city centre atmosphere.

Busker says Dundee rules stricter than other cities

Spencer said: “As a regular busker I obviously depend on the foot traffic from people in the city centre.

“Moving every hour will have a real impact on my income given the time it takes to pack everything up and move to a new spot.

“The fact they’re really pushing the rule now will affect all the regular buskers who make a living off it.

“None of the other cities in Scotland have rules like this – they all thrive on buskers creating an atmosphere in the street.

“I do love Dundee, and have a real connection with the people who enjoy my music but I may have to think about moving to somewhere like Perth or St Andrews.”

There are four designated busking spots in the city centre: Boots corner, Murraygate, outside Wellgate, and at the penguin statues.

Spencer, 25 – who says busking is his main source of income while he studies his postgraduate law diploma at Dundee University – says footfall has fallen on Murraygate since M&S closed.

He added: “Now there’s just one busy spot outside the Overgate where most people will see me play.

“Dundee is becoming a ghost town and buskers are trying to make a living of their performances.

“It’s a shame as we won’t be able to have a positive impact on the city centre.”

Rules ‘prevent busking from becoming annoying’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Dundee City Council recognises the vibrancy to a city centre that buskers and other street entertainers can bring.

“The responsible code of busking was written to prevent busking from becoming intrusive and an annoyance to people or obstructing pedestrians, shop keepers and city centre residents.

“The code states that ‘an entertainer/act should not perform for longer than one hour in any zone location, and should not perform again at that location for three hours’.

“It is also made clear that city centre ambassadors and Police Scotland monitor the city centre throughout the day and will challenge any buskers who are found to be outwith the designated busking zones or flouting the code of conduct in any way.

“Anyone with concerns about the code should contact the council directly to discuss these.”