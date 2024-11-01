Humza Yousaf and Dundee councillor wife Nadia El-Nakla set up new company for outside earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf and Dundee councillor wife Nadia El-Nakla set up new company for outside earnings

The pair will channel any income for work outside their roles as elected politicians.

By Alasdair Clark
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf and his wife, councillor Nadia El-Nakla. Image: PA

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf and Dundee councillor wife Nadia El-Nakla have set up a new company to channel their earnings outside of politics.

H and N Yousaf Limited was incorporated in September.

Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla, who live in Dundee with their children, are joint shareholders.

The duo follow in the footsteps of Nicola Sturgeon, who also uses a limited company for her outside earnings.

It emerged on Thursday that Ms Sturgeon had been paid over £30,000 for work as a pundit on ITV’s general election special. The former first minister took part in the programme as her party suffered its worst defeat in modern times.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

Her company, Nicola Sturgeon Limited, was established in late 2023 with its registered address at an accountancy firm in Kinghorn, Fife.

Private companies can be used to lower tax bills with profits paid out as dividends, avoiding national insurance contributions.

Mr Yousaf lists his occupation with Companies House as a politician, while Ms El-Nakla, a councillor representing Dundee’s West End, is listed as a director.

His Holyrood register of interests says the company provides business support services, and lists a payment of £2,400 for a presentation he delivered at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue in Geneva.

Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla leave Bute House after he resigned as first minister. Image: Shutterstock.

The Times reports Mr Yousaf received income from conflict resolution work, with further work in this area and international relations planned.

He has not confirmed whether he intends to seek election again in the 2026 Scottish election.

A spokesman for Mr Yousaf said: “The company set up by Humza Yousaf and his wife, Nadia, is for activity undertaken outwith their respective roles as elected members.”

But critics suggested the new company could distract Mr Yousaf from his work supporting constituents as an MSP.

Craig Hoy, Scottish Conservative finance spokesman, said: “It would appear Humza Yousaf has been taking lessons from one of his predecessors in setting up his own personal company.

“His constituents in Glasgow Pollok will be wondering why he is spending his time focusing on such matters rather than tackling their real concerns.

“The former SNP leader should be upfront about the purpose of this company and if it is going to result in him failing to help his constituents on a day-to-day basis.”

