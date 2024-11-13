Man dies after being pulled from River Tay during road bridge incident

A man has died after being pulled from the River Tay during an incident on the road bridge.

Emergency services were called to a “concern for a person” report on the bridge shortly after 8am on Wednesday.

A man was recovered from the river and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.12am on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a concern for a person on the Tay Road Bridge.

“Emergency services attended and a man was recovered from the River Tay.

“He was pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The Tay Road Bridge southbound carriageway was closed for more than half an hour during the incident.

Drivers reported long delays throughout the city centre.