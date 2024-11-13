Dundee drivers face long delays after Tay Road Bridge shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee drivers face long delays after Tay Road Bridge shut

Police and lifeboat crews were called to the incident.

By Bryan Copland & Neil Henderson
Police on the Tay Road Bridge on Wednesday. Image: Peter Meiklem/ DC Thomson
Police on the Tay Road Bridge on Wednesday. Image: Peter Meiklem/ DC Thomson

Drivers faced long delays in Dundee city centre after the Tay Road Bridge was shut.

The southbound carriageway was closed for more than half an hour on Wednesday morning due to a police incident.

The northbound side was also shut briefly.

The bridge fully reopened at around 9am.

Long delays on Dundee roads

There were long delays in Dundee city centre with traffic queued along East Dock Street as far as the junction with Broughty Ferry Road.

One driver said at around 8.30am: “I’ve turned onto Broughty Ferry Road heading towards Blackscroft and no one is moving anywhere.

“I’m probably a mile from the Marketgait roundabout. I don’t think I’ve ever been stopped this far back by traffic before.

Queues on Broughty Ferry Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Long queues on Blackscroft. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“The queues on Dock Street are all the way back to the Broughty Ferry Road junction.”

A coastguard spokesperson confirmed Broughty Ferry lifeboat had been called to the scene at around 8.15am to assist police with an ongoing incident.

Police Scotland says it received a “report of concern for a person” but no further details have been released.

