Dundee drivers face long delays after Tay Road Bridge shut

Drivers faced long delays in Dundee city centre after the Tay Road Bridge was shut.

The southbound carriageway was closed for more than half an hour on Wednesday morning due to a police incident.

The northbound side was also shut briefly.

The bridge fully reopened at around 9am.

Long delays on Dundee roads

There were long delays in Dundee city centre with traffic queued along East Dock Street as far as the junction with Broughty Ferry Road.

One driver said at around 8.30am: “I’ve turned onto Broughty Ferry Road heading towards Blackscroft and no one is moving anywhere.

“I’m probably a mile from the Marketgait roundabout. I don’t think I’ve ever been stopped this far back by traffic before.

“The queues on Dock Street are all the way back to the Broughty Ferry Road junction.”

A coastguard spokesperson confirmed Broughty Ferry lifeboat had been called to the scene at around 8.15am to assist police with an ongoing incident.

Police Scotland says it received a “report of concern for a person” but no further details have been released.