Dundee Best pictures as Abertay University students celebrate winter graduations Students from three faculties took part in a ceremony at the Caird Hall. William Bellow, Ahmed Rahal and Aleas Gitton graduate together at Abertay University Graduation Day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady November 29 2024, 5:53pm November 29 2024, 5:53pm Share Best pictures as Abertay University students celebrate winter graduations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5135091/abertay-university-2024-winter-graduations-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Students from Abertay University have celebrated their winter graduations. A ceremony involving students from three faculties took place at the Caird Hall on Friday. That included the Graduate School, Faculty of Design, Informatics and Business and Faculty of Social and Applied Sciences. Joining the students on the day was Deacon Blue star Lorraine McIntosh, who received an honorary doctor of arts degree from the university. Our photographer Steve Brown was at the Caird Hall as students celebrated their achievements. Procession leads the way to Caird Hall for Abertay University Graduation Day. Proud photo moment at Abertay University Graduation Day. Graduate Sana Creuae with family. Hannah Summers with Maire O’Riordan graduates in Mental Health Nursing. Graduate Yuvraj Tiloti and family. Eln Bia Ad and David Burns graduate in Design and Information. William Bellow, Ahmed Rahal, Aleas Gitton and Mauhamadau Marega graduate together. Congrats to this happy group at Abertay University Graduation Day. Emily Urquhart graduates in Mental Health Nursing. Proud graduates Theodora, Amel and Victor. Alina Dai, Nuour Khanaa and Gihana Aziz graduate in Masters Food Safety & Quality. Honourary Graduate Lorraine McIntosh. Graduate Mohammed Khan with father (Left) Professor Amir Khan and Mother Gul Khan. Jemma Perrie with partner Connor Learmonth from Dundee. Lubasa, Reuben and Jomi graduate together. Graduates Sanjay, Sana and Komal celebrating together. Graduates, Dominic, Ben, Marcus, Runki, Remy and friends. Graduate Sana Creuae with family. Anu Sudhakaran with Deahlal Sumgngala graduates with BsC in Project Management. Rowan McCalie-David graduates in Psychology & Counselling.
Conversation