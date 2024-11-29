Best pictures as Abertay University students celebrate winter graduations

Students from Abertay University have celebrated their winter graduations.

A ceremony involving students from three faculties took place at the Caird Hall on Friday.

That included the Graduate School, Faculty of Design, Informatics and Business

and Faculty of Social and Applied Sciences.

Joining the students on the day was Deacon Blue star Lorraine McIntosh, who received an honorary doctor of arts degree from the university.

Our photographer Steve Brown was at the Caird Hall as students celebrated their achievements.