Boy, 15, charged after ‘pupils filmed in toilets’ at Dundee secondary school

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after claims pupils were filmed in toilets using a mobile phone at a Dundee secondary school.

Police were called to the school – which cannot be named as it may identify those involved – on Tuesday afternoon.

A pupil is reported to have found the phone in a toilet area.

It is understood the phone was then passed to school staff, who contacted police.

Mum ‘horrified’ after claims of voyeurism at Dundee school

The mum of the pupil who found the phone said: “I can honestly say I’m beyond horrified.

“There is something so wrong with a world where your kids can’t even use the bathroom any more.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Tuesday, we received a report of voyeurism at a premises in Dundee.

“A 15-year-old male youth was charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”