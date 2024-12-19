Boy, 15, charged after ‘pupils filmed in toilets’ at Dundee secondary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 15, charged after ‘pupils filmed in toilets’ at Dundee secondary school

The teenager is accused of voyeurism.

By Andrew Robson
Police were called to the school on Tuesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police were called to the school on Tuesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after claims pupils were filmed in toilets using a mobile phone at a Dundee secondary school.

Police were called to the school – which cannot be named as it may identify those involved – on Tuesday afternoon.

A pupil is reported to have found the phone in a toilet area.

It is understood the phone was then passed to school staff, who contacted police.

Mum ‘horrified’ after claims of voyeurism at Dundee school

The mum of the pupil who found the phone said: “I can honestly say I’m beyond horrified.

“There is something so wrong with a world where your kids can’t even use the bathroom any more.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Tuesday, we received a report of voyeurism at a premises in Dundee.

“A 15-year-old male youth was charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

