Paramedics and undercover police called to assault on busy Dundee street

Emergency services were called to a busy Dundee street after an assault.

Police and paramedics attended at Seagate just after 3pm on Friday.

Undercover police were also at the scene as paramedics tended to someone near the junction with Gellatly Street.

Officers had raced to the area on sirens before a probe was launched into the incident.

One man told The Courier: “I heard the sirens screaming down Commercial Street.

“The city centre was already busy with Christmas shoppers and folk getting into the holiday spirit in the pubs.

“I turned onto Seagate and saw the coppers at the junction with Gellatly Street.

“Undercover police were in attendance as well.

“It looked like the paramedics were outside one of the venues – I hope everyone is OK.”

Police said inquiries are at an early stage.

A spokesman said: “Around 3.05pm on Friday, December 20,officers received a report of an assault on Seagate, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”