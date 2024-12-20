Paramedics and undercover police called to assault on busy Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Paramedics and undercover police called to assault on busy Dundee street

Officers raced to the area on sirens.

By James Simpson
Emergency services at Seagate, Dundee.
Emergency services at the Seagate. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Emergency services were called to a busy Dundee street after an assault.

Police and paramedics attended at Seagate just after 3pm on Friday.

Undercover police were also at the scene as paramedics tended to someone near the junction with Gellatly Street.

Officers had raced to the area on sirens before a probe was launched into the incident.

Police and paramedics at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man told The Courier: “I heard the sirens screaming down Commercial Street.

“The city centre was already busy with Christmas shoppers and folk getting into the holiday spirit in the pubs.

“I turned onto Seagate and saw the coppers at the junction with Gellatly Street.

“Undercover police were in attendance as well.

“It looked like the paramedics were outside one of the venues – I hope everyone is OK.”

Police said inquiries are at an early stage.

A spokesman said: “Around 3.05pm on Friday, December 20,officers received a report of an assault on Seagate, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

More from Dundee

Grove Academy pupils with their famous Merry Bratmas door. Image: Grove Academy
Dundee school's decorative 'Merry Bratmas' door gets 87k likes on TikTok
Roadworks on A90 between Perth and Dundee.
Major roadworks on A90 between Dundee and Perth to end
Ferry Road, Broughty Ferry
Traffic at a 'standstill' between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth
3
Dundee University
Dundee University cuts postgraduate teaching posts in cash crisis
Bill Lyon has been in a two year dispute with the provider. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry pensioner victim of Scottish Gas 'mafia shakedown' bill dispute
Sylvia Tiekotter in the kitchen in Dundee.
Kind Dundee baker handing out homemade cookies and cake to city's needy
Road closed at Claypotts Road in Broughty Ferry
Next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks confirmed
6
Phone with EncrChat
Dundee dealers who moaned Covid lockdown was 'f***ing disaster' for business jailed
Luke Walker
Covid test reminder led to discovery of Angus man's child abuse
Staff say they have no confidence in the management team remaining after the resignation of principal Professor Iain Gillespie.
Dundee University staff overwhelmingly vote 'no confidence' in bosses over financial crisis
21

Conversation