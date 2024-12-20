Person taken to hospital after air ambulance called to 16th-century Angus castle

A person has been taken to hospital after an air ambulance was called to a 16th-century Angus castle.

A road ambulance, two special operations response teams and an air ambulance were called to Gardyne Castle, near Friockheim, at around 2.30pm on Friday.

The person was taken by road to Ninewells Hospital.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.35pm to attend an incident at Gardyne Castle, Angus.

“We dispatched one ambulance, two special operations response teams (SORT), and one air ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Ninewell Hospital, Dundee.”

Gardyne Castle dates from the 16th century and is considered one of the most attractive small castles in Angus.

The fortified house, with its stone-capped turrets, now sits in the centre of a garden created by its current owners over the past 18 years.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.