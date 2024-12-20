Dundee school’s decorative ‘Merry Bratmas’ door gets 87k likes on TikTok

A festively decorated door at a Dundee school has proven a hit with TikTok users.

The ‘Merry Bratmas’ door at Grove Academy has received more than 87,000 likes on TikTok since it was published four days ago.

It features a Christmas tree with photographs of some famous faces and memes.

Pupils at the Broughty Ferry school decorate 40 doors at their school every year in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Tim Woodcock, headteacher at Grove Academy, told The Courier: “There are a range of impressive doors and our learners spend lots of time making them look amazing.

“It’s something we do every year and has been happening for as long as we remember.

“The school has maybe been doing it for the last 10 years.

“It’s a way of spreading some festive cheer at this time of year.

“Each learner gets 15 minutes of tutor time, which has allowed them to design the doors.”

Creating decorative doors is one of many festive activities the school put on for its pupils this week.

These included a Christmas concert, Christmas jumper day and karaoke.

Wicked theme as decorated Grove Academy door goes viral

The teachers let the pupils take the lead and there was a competitive element to the door decorating as well.

Tim added: “Wicked has been a big theme this year when it comes to the doors.

“And it was Wicked door which was the winning door at the awards on Thursday.

“One of our teachers put a door on Tiktok and it’s proved a bit of a hit.

“We wanted to let the pupils take the lead because it is a positive activity to do before Christmas.”