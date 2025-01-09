Dundee Kingsway Burger King eyes 24-hour operation after late-night licence granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee Kingsway Burger King eyes 24-hour operation after late-night licence granted

It is expected the late night trading will be restricted to the drive-through only.

By Laura Devlin
Burger King at the Kingsway West Retail Park. Image: DC Thomson.
Burger King at the Kingsway West Retail Park. Image: DC Thomson.

The Burger King at the Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee will soon operate throughout the night after councillors approved a new late hours catering licence.

The fast food chain had lodged an application with Dundee City Council seeking a licence to trade between the hours of 11pm and 5am.

In addition to the existing licence, this would mean to premises could then open for 24 hours.

It is expected the late night trading will be restricted to the drive-through only.

The local authority’s licensing committee heard the application during a meeting on Thursday.

‘It is a good location’

Addressing the committee on behalf on Burger King, lawyer Niall Hassard outlined how the businesses is looking to capitalise on passing trade.

“You will be very familiar with the Kingsway, it’s a busy 24/7 route and within the retail park there is 24-hour trading with the Tesco filling station”, he said.

“Burger King expect they will drive a lot of their trade from people already using the Tesco.

The drive-through will operate through the night. Image: DC Thomson.

“There are also a lot of shift workers and people working for the blue light services, this would offer them an opportunity to have a Burger King for their lunch or dinner at those times of night.”

He added: “Burger King have done all their due diligence and there is bespoke training for this kind of late-night operation.

“It is a good location for this type of operation and there are already a couple of drive-through premises in similar locations that operate without any great issue.”

The licence was unanimously approved by committee members.

More from Dundee

The latest closure of Dens Road in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Major Dundee road hit with ANOTHER closure after months of roadworks
Vehicle-activated signs were another traffic calming method tried during the trial
How to have say on speed limit changes at events in Dundee, Perthshire, Dunfermline…
Mircea Cumpanasoiu Alexandra Bugonea
Dundee grooming gang face life sentences for exploiting 10 vulnerable women
Catalin Dobre
Inside story of how Dundee cops caught Romanian grooming gang who raped and abused…
The Last Tram in Lochee. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Dundee pub owner selling venue at 'huge discount' after 40 years
James Brown
Arbroath man jailed for 'reprehensible' Ninewells racism and repeat dirty protests
The Dundee low emission zone boundary on Nethergate. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Driver fined 122 times for entering Dundee LEZ
8
Blayne Cavanagh
Dundee domestic abuse victim's anger over sheriff's 'gave as good as she got' comment
Sheli will return as Sabre. Image: BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd
Dundee's Sheli McCoy to return as Sabre this month as new Gladiators start date…
Locals heard the typhoon passing over Dundee on Wednesday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Routes revealed as low-flying RAF Typhoon and Atlas 'sorties' seen over Tayside and Fife

Conversation