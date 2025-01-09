Dundee Kingsway Burger King eyes 24-hour operation after late-night licence granted

The Burger King at the Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee will soon operate throughout the night after councillors approved a new late hours catering licence.

The fast food chain had lodged an application with Dundee City Council seeking a licence to trade between the hours of 11pm and 5am.

In addition to the existing licence, this would mean to premises could then open for 24 hours.

It is expected the late night trading will be restricted to the drive-through only.

The local authority’s licensing committee heard the application during a meeting on Thursday.

‘It is a good location’

Addressing the committee on behalf on Burger King, lawyer Niall Hassard outlined how the businesses is looking to capitalise on passing trade.

“You will be very familiar with the Kingsway, it’s a busy 24/7 route and within the retail park there is 24-hour trading with the Tesco filling station”, he said.

“Burger King expect they will drive a lot of their trade from people already using the Tesco.

“There are also a lot of shift workers and people working for the blue light services, this would offer them an opportunity to have a Burger King for their lunch or dinner at those times of night.”

He added: “Burger King have done all their due diligence and there is bespoke training for this kind of late-night operation.

“It is a good location for this type of operation and there are already a couple of drive-through premises in similar locations that operate without any great issue.”

The licence was unanimously approved by committee members.