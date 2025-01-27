Panic as youths seen starting fire in Dundee city centre McDonald’s

Youths were spotted running from the Dundee city centre McDonald’s after a pile of rubbish was set on fire.

A video shared on social media showed a pile of fast-food wrappers and packaging lit on a table at the Reform Street restaurant.

The footage was captured by a young diner sounding panicked and distressed as the fire alarm is set off.

It’s understood the rubbish was alight for no more than 30 seconds before a member of public poured their drink over the table.

Franchisee Nick McPartland says the store contacted the police after Friday night’s incident, which he describes as “shocking”.

He said: “Three youths sitting at a table on Friday night set their rubbish alight and ran outside the restaurant.

“A nearby customer dealt with the situation by pouring their drink over the flames.

“We have the three youths on CCTV and have passed this on to the police.

“We have cameras which capture all incidents of anti-social behaviour in every one of our restaurants.

“The business manager dealt with the situation, and contacted the police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1:45pm on Monday, 27 January, 2025, we received a report of a small fire at a premises on Reform Street, Dundee, which took place on Saturday, 25 January, 2025.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”