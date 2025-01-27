Angus offshore wind farm development secures final piece of £3.5 billion funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus offshore wind farm development secures final piece of £3.5 billion funding

Construction of the flagship energy project is to begin later this year creating jobs at Dundee and Montrose ports.

By Paul Malik
The met mast at Inch Cape offshore wind farm.
The construction phase of a monumental offshore wind farm 15km off the Arbroath coast is under way after the last of the £3.5 billion needed to build it was secured.

Inch Cape is a 1,080 megawatt (MW) development which when completed can produce enough energy to power more than 1.1 million homes.

Building works are expected to begin in the spring and first power by the end of 2026, developers said. Commercial generation will start by 2027.

Montrose Port will operate as base of operations for the windfarm, which will create up to 50 jobs.

And Dundee Port is also set to benefit, as the site where the giant turbine towers are assembled.

Funding has been secured, Inch Cape said, from 22 different banks.

Inch Cape is jointly owned by ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

It will see state-of-the-art wind turbine technology built off the Angus coastline.

Inch Cape will be the first UK project to use Vestas 15.0 MW turbines and once operational will generate almost 5 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy each year.

Inch Cape Offshore wind farm will be located about 15 kilometres from the coast of Arbroath.

The project has consent for tip heights of up to 291 metres, roughly 50% higher than the Seagreen project.

Paul Lennon, head of offshore wind, hydrogen and long-term storage at ESB, said: “Reaching this major milestone of financial close is a significant achievement for ESB, Red Rock Renewables and the whole project team. It is testament to the resilience, expertise and capability of the project team, project partners and both shareholders.

“Offshore wind will play a key part in the delivery of ESB’s net zero strategy by 2040 and Inch Cape is an important step along that journey.

“We look forward to entering the main construction phase and safely delivering this project over the coming years.

“Inch Cape will make a significant contribution to the UK climate goals, while creating local jobs.”

Work to begin in the spring

Inch Cape has a 50-year lease with Crown Estate Scotland. And it has secured 15-year contracts with the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) through the government’s Contract for Difference.

The project has already spent £300m with more than 300 UK companies.

Inch Cape project director John Hill said: “I am very proud for the project team. It is a great achievement to reach financial close on the Inch Cape project, which is at the forefront of technology in the offshore wind industry.

“The project is the largest infrastructure project currently in construction in Scotland. And it will deliver huge quantities of clean low-cost energy once completed in 2027.”

