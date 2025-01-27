Glamis fly-tipper labelled ‘disgusting’ after dumping mountain of household waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glamis fly-tipper labelled ‘disgusting’ after dumping mountain of household waste

The rubbish has been dumped close to Glamis estate, ancestral home of the late Queen Mother.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fly-tipping at Glamis
It is hoped the culprit can be traced. Image: Robert Finlay

A ‘disgusting and disgraceful’ fly-tipper has dumped a mountain of household waste on the outskirts of Glamis.

The rubbish appeared overnight on Sunday and was discovered early on Monday morning.

The items include a door, toy car, gardening equipment and child’s push buggy or golf buggy.

It was dumped just off the A928 towards Kirriemuir at the turn-off for Newton of Glamis, near the Glamis Castle and estate.

It is hoped revealing the content of the items may help trace whoever left them.

Glamis councillor slams ‘selfish’ flytipping

Angus councillor for Glamis, former provost Ronnie Proctor, said the flytipper was “thoughtless and selfish.”

Mr Proctor said: “There is no need for this thoughtless and selfish behaviour.

“There is plenty of provision for disposing of rubbish and recycling just a few miles along the road in Forfar.

The household waste is just off the Glamis to Kirriemuir road. Image: Robert Finlay
The rubbish dumped at Glamis. Image: Robert Finlay

“Why people think it’s ok to dump rubbish like this is beyond me.

“This is harmful to the countryside and nature and costs Angus Council a lot of money to clear up.

“If fly-tipping ends up on private land it is unfortunately left to the landowner to bear the cost of disposing of it.”

He added: “Potentially there will be something in this rubbish that will identify the owner who will then be contacted by the council.”

‘Angus Council recycling centre is open seven days a week’

Glamis community councillor Robert Finlay said: “This disgraceful and disgusting.

“There is no excuse for this kind of behaviour. Angus Council recycling centre is open seven days a week with variable opening hours to accommodate the public.”

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “While the incident hasn’t been reported to us, we are aware of the social media post and are making enquiries.

“In such instances of fly-tipping, we ask that anyone who sees it report it to us by using our online form, or by calling ACCESSLine on 03452 777 778.

“If you actually see fly-tipping as it happens, please try to make a note of the vehicle involved and, if possible, its registration number.

” We can issue fixed penalty notices of £500 for fly-tipping and courts can impose a penalty of up to £40,000.”

