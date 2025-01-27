Glamis fly-tipper labelled ‘disgusting’ after dumping mountain of household waste

A ‘disgusting and disgraceful’ fly-tipper has dumped a mountain of household waste on the outskirts of Glamis.

The rubbish appeared overnight on Sunday and was discovered early on Monday morning.

The items include a door, toy car, gardening equipment and child’s push buggy or golf buggy.

It was dumped just off the A928 towards Kirriemuir at the turn-off for Newton of Glamis, near the Glamis Castle and estate.

It is hoped revealing the content of the items may help trace whoever left them.

Glamis councillor slams ‘selfish’ flytipping

Angus councillor for Glamis, former provost Ronnie Proctor, said the flytipper was “thoughtless and selfish.”

Mr Proctor said: “There is no need for this thoughtless and selfish behaviour.

“There is plenty of provision for disposing of rubbish and recycling just a few miles along the road in Forfar.

“Why people think it’s ok to dump rubbish like this is beyond me.

“This is harmful to the countryside and nature and costs Angus Council a lot of money to clear up.

“If fly-tipping ends up on private land it is unfortunately left to the landowner to bear the cost of disposing of it.”

He added: “Potentially there will be something in this rubbish that will identify the owner who will then be contacted by the council.”

‘Angus Council recycling centre is open seven days a week’

Glamis community councillor Robert Finlay said: “This disgraceful and disgusting.

“There is no excuse for this kind of behaviour. Angus Council recycling centre is open seven days a week with variable opening hours to accommodate the public.”

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “While the incident hasn’t been reported to us, we are aware of the social media post and are making enquiries.

“In such instances of fly-tipping, we ask that anyone who sees it report it to us by using our online form, or by calling ACCESSLine on 03452 777 778.

“If you actually see fly-tipping as it happens, please try to make a note of the vehicle involved and, if possible, its registration number.

” We can issue fixed penalty notices of £500 for fly-tipping and courts can impose a penalty of up to £40,000.”