Pair in their 70s injured by bully-breed dog in attack on Dundee street

One of the victims was taken to Ninewells.

By Lucy Scarlett
Greendykes Road in Craigie.
The assault took place on Greendykes Road in Craigie. Image: Google Street View

Two people in their 70s were injured in a dog attack on a Dundee street.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The pair were walking on Greendykes Road in Craigie at around 2am when they were attacked by a dog.

The dog is described as a tan, medium-sized bully-type breed.

The man, 72, was taken to Ninewells Hospital for injuries to his arm and face while the woman, 73, did not require any treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Sergeant Chris Hutchinson said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage, as we try to identify the owner of the dog responsible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 1686 of Sunday January 26 2025.

Earlier this month, five people were hospitalised after a bully-type dog attacked them on a residential cul de sac in Perth.

Conversation