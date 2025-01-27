Dunfermline keen on St Johnstone youngster as Michael Tidser questions Pars squad after Airdrie defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline keen on St Johnstone youngster as Michael Tidser questions Pars squad after Airdrie defeat

The Pars are weighing up a loan move for versatile defender Aaron Essel.

By Iain Collin
Aaron Essel in action for St Johnstone.
Aaron Essel in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are considering a loan move for St Johnstone defender Aaron Essel.

The versatile Ghanaian joined Saints on a three-year deal in the summer when Craig Levein was manager following a successful trial.

He has since made nine starts in 18 appearances for the McDiarmid Park outfit, including 15 outings in the top-flight.

Aaron Essel stands beside manager Simo Valakari on the sidelines waiting to come on for St Johnstone as a substitute.
Aaron Essel (left) is interesting Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But the 19-year-old was substituted at half-time in the recent 3-1 defeat to Rangers and did not feature in the subsequent back-to-back wins over Motherwell.

Dunfermline are expected to freshen up their squad before the January transfer deadline as new boss Michael Tidser puts his own stamp on the team with the help of the club’s new owners.

Striker Connor Young became the first signing of the new era on Friday when he was signed for a five-figure fee from League Two Edinburgh City.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Pars after an hour in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Airdrie.

Games

And it is anticipated others will follow the youngster this week, with the defeat to the Championship’s bottom side helping to sharpen the recruitment focus.

Essel, who has played right-back, centre-half and central midfield, is understood to be one of the names under consideration at East End Park.

The Ghana U/23 internationalist is highly rated but needs games to develop and he could go out on loan as Perth boss Simo Valakari overhauls his squad for a relegation battle.

That would open the door for Dunfermline, who still have a ten-point cushion over Aidrie but need revitalised if they are to avoid being isolated in the relegation play-off spot.

New Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser reaches out his left arm to explain something in training.
New Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I was bitterly disappointed and I let the lads know in no uncertain terms,” Tidser told Pars TV after the loss against the Diamonds.

“Performance-wise, passing the ball? Fine.

“But having that real togetherness and that doggedness to win games of football? A lot to be questioned.

“I always feel you learn more from your defeats. I learned a lot and the boys know my thoughts on it, and it will be interesting to see the reaction.”

