Dunfermline keen on St Johnstone youngster as Michael Tidser questions Pars squad after Airdrie defeat

Dunfermline are considering a loan move for St Johnstone defender Aaron Essel.

The versatile Ghanaian joined Saints on a three-year deal in the summer when Craig Levein was manager following a successful trial.

He has since made nine starts in 18 appearances for the McDiarmid Park outfit, including 15 outings in the top-flight.

But the 19-year-old was substituted at half-time in the recent 3-1 defeat to Rangers and did not feature in the subsequent back-to-back wins over Motherwell.

Dunfermline are expected to freshen up their squad before the January transfer deadline as new boss Michael Tidser puts his own stamp on the team with the help of the club’s new owners.

Striker Connor Young became the first signing of the new era on Friday when he was signed for a five-figure fee from League Two Edinburgh City.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Pars after an hour in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Airdrie.

And it is anticipated others will follow the youngster this week, with the defeat to the Championship’s bottom side helping to sharpen the recruitment focus.

Essel, who has played right-back, centre-half and central midfield, is understood to be one of the names under consideration at East End Park.

The Ghana U/23 internationalist is highly rated but needs games to develop and he could go out on loan as Perth boss Simo Valakari overhauls his squad for a relegation battle.

That would open the door for Dunfermline, who still have a ten-point cushion over Aidrie but need revitalised if they are to avoid being isolated in the relegation play-off spot.

“I was bitterly disappointed and I let the lads know in no uncertain terms,” Tidser told Pars TV after the loss against the Diamonds.

“Performance-wise, passing the ball? Fine.

“But having that real togetherness and that doggedness to win games of football? A lot to be questioned.

“I always feel you learn more from your defeats. I learned a lot and the boys know my thoughts on it, and it will be interesting to see the reaction.”