Brazen thief steals cakes and cash in third break-in at Buckhaven cafe in 9 months

A stone slab was used to smash a hole in the front door of the cafe.

By Neil Henderson
Thief with an armful of cakes during Buckhaven cafe break-in
The suspected thief holds an armful of cakes during the break-in. Image: Delizioso

A brazen thief has made off with an armful of cakes as well as cash after the third break-in at a Buckhaven cafe nine months.

The front door of Delizoso Cafe on Sandwell Street was smashed with a stone slab shortly before 3am on Monday.

A lone thief is then captured on CCTV searching the cafe premises.

Just seconds later the intruder is filmed leaving with several boxes.

Third break-in at Fife cafe in nine months

It’s the third time the cafe – which only opened a year ago – has been targeted.

On each occasion the front door has been damaged in what the owner says is an “identical forced entry”.

Smashed front door of the Buckhaven cafe.
The smashed front door of the Buckhaven cafe. Image: Delizioso

Owner Rasha Eltalli told The Courier the latest incident has left her “frustrated and angry”.

She said: “It’s heartbreaking especially as it’s now the third time in little over six months that the business has been broken into.

“Each time has been the same with the door being smashed in.

“I’ve had £100 stolen as well as several boxes of cakes.

“It makes me so frustrated and angry at whoever has done this.

Buckhaven thief makes off with cakes and cash

“I’m trying my hardest to be a good business and be something for the local community yet this just keeps happening.

“If someone was so desperate for a cake all they need to do is come in and ask.

CCTV captures the thief inside the cafe.
CCTV captures the thief during the break-in. Image: Delizioso

“Now I’ve to throw all food stock away as we don’t know what was touched.”

A message posted on the cafe’s Facebook page on Monday read: “We’re deeply sorry to inform you that the shop will not reopen today due to a break-in that occurred last night.

“Despite all our efforts to secure the premises with a better alarm system, advanced cameras, exterior lighting and thicker glass, these measures were sadly not enough to deter this situation.”

Leven cafe break in
The damage after the July break-in. Image: Delizioso/Facebook

It added: “We are offering a reward for any information regarding the individual in the photo and video footage.

“All tips and information will be handled with strict confidentiality.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding during this difficult time.”

Police probing latest Delizoso Cafe thefts

In July 2024 Delizioso Cafe was broken into. A 32-year-old male was later charged in connection with the incident.

The cafe also suffered a break-in in May in which the thief made off with ice cream and biscuits.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.35am on Monday we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Sandwell Street, Buckhaven.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

