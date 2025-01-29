Mum’s horror as dog savaged in Dundee attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum’s horror as dog savaged in Dundee attack

Dominika Goluch feared her Jack Russell would not survive the "traumatic" attack by another dog.

By Andrew Robson
Luna sustained significant injuries in the Dundee dog attack.
Luna sustained significant injuries in the attack. Image: Supplied

A mum has told of the “horrifying” moment her dog was attacked by another dog in Dundee.

Dominika Goluch feared her seven-year-old Jack Russell “would not survive” after being attacked in a shared garden on Fairbairn Street on Monday night.

The adult nursing student says her 14-year-old daughter was with her beloved dog Luna when she heard “terrifying screams” from the garden.

After rushing down, she witnessed the “horrifying scene”, with Luna pinned to the ground by a tan American Bully with its jaw around Luna’s neck.

She claims it is the second time the same dog has attacked her pet.

‘I felt so powerless’

Dominika said: “In a desperate attempt to save Luna, my daughter and I put ourselves in grave danger.

“Whatever we did just wasn’t working and the dog refused to let go.

“A neighbour eventually heard our cries and rushed to assist.

“Only after relentless efforts and the arrival of the dog’s owner, the attack stopped.

7-year-old Jack Russell Luna.
Jack Russell Luna. Image: Supplied
Luna required £500 worth of vet treatment following the attack.
Luna required £500 worth of vet treatment following the attack. Image: Supplied

“I really thought that she wouldn’t survive this attack – I just felt so powerless while it all unfolded.”

Luna suffered severe injuries in the attack, which required around £500 worth of veterinary treatment.

Dominika says her daughter and eight-year-old son – who watched the attack unfold from the window – are dealing with the trauma of witnessing it.

Dundee woman ‘feeling abandoned’ after latest dog attack

However, the 43-year-old believes the attack could have been prevented, had the police and council acted on claims that the same dog attacked Luna in July.

She said: “After the previous attack the council advised the dog’s owner to keep the dog on a lead.

“They said they couldn’t do anything else to help us at the time.

“The latest attack was far worse and has left me and my family traumatised – the way it played out was horrific.

Dominika Goluch says the Dundee dog attack could have been prevented.
Dominika Goluch says the attack could have been prevented. Image: Supplied
Luna after July's dog attack.
Luna after July’s attack. Image: Supplied

“If the police or the council had taken action the first time we wouldn’t be back here again.”

She added: “This has left me and my family feeling abandoned, forced to live in fear for our safety – their failure to act has endangered the entire community.

“What if this had been a child instead of my dog?

“How many more attacks need to happen before action is taken?”

Council probes dog attacks

Police Scotland confirmed Monday’s incident was reported to officers but said it was a matter for the council’s dog warden.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of both incidents and are currently investigating the one from January 27.

“Concerns raised about the incident dating back six months will also be looked at.”

Conversation