Mum’s horror as dog savaged in Dundee attack

A mum has told of the “horrifying” moment her dog was attacked by another dog in Dundee.

Dominika Goluch feared her seven-year-old Jack Russell “would not survive” after being attacked in a shared garden on Fairbairn Street on Monday night.

The adult nursing student says her 14-year-old daughter was with her beloved dog Luna when she heard “terrifying screams” from the garden.

After rushing down, she witnessed the “horrifying scene”, with Luna pinned to the ground by a tan American Bully with its jaw around Luna’s neck.

She claims it is the second time the same dog has attacked her pet.

‘I felt so powerless’

Dominika said: “In a desperate attempt to save Luna, my daughter and I put ourselves in grave danger.

“Whatever we did just wasn’t working and the dog refused to let go.

“A neighbour eventually heard our cries and rushed to assist.

“Only after relentless efforts and the arrival of the dog’s owner, the attack stopped.

“I really thought that she wouldn’t survive this attack – I just felt so powerless while it all unfolded.”

Luna suffered severe injuries in the attack, which required around £500 worth of veterinary treatment.

Dominika says her daughter and eight-year-old son – who watched the attack unfold from the window – are dealing with the trauma of witnessing it.

Dundee woman ‘feeling abandoned’ after latest dog attack

However, the 43-year-old believes the attack could have been prevented, had the police and council acted on claims that the same dog attacked Luna in July.

She said: “After the previous attack the council advised the dog’s owner to keep the dog on a lead.

“They said they couldn’t do anything else to help us at the time.

“The latest attack was far worse and has left me and my family traumatised – the way it played out was horrific.

“If the police or the council had taken action the first time we wouldn’t be back here again.”

She added: “This has left me and my family feeling abandoned, forced to live in fear for our safety – their failure to act has endangered the entire community.

“What if this had been a child instead of my dog?

“How many more attacks need to happen before action is taken?”

Council probes dog attacks

Police Scotland confirmed Monday’s incident was reported to officers but said it was a matter for the council’s dog warden.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of both incidents and are currently investigating the one from January 27.

“Concerns raised about the incident dating back six months will also be looked at.”