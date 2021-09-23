Police confirm missing Dunfermline man found safe and well By Neil Henderson September 23 2021, 6.14pm Updated: September 27 2021, 9.15pm Police confirmed that Dunfermline pensioner Denis Findlay, missing for nearly two weeks, was found safe and well on Monday. Denis Findlay, 74, was last seen at around on Tuesday September 14 at Edinburgh Waverley train station. Police confirmed he was traced safe and well on Monday 27 September. Missing man Denis Findlay (74) from Dunfermline has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and assisted with our enquiries. pic.twitter.com/Ib4hcsJuYT — Fife Police (@FifePolice) September 27, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Police probe after man assaulted in Dunfermline town centre Missing Glenrothes teenager, 14, traced safe and well Missing Glenrothes 17-year-old traced safe and well by police Arbroath man, 72, charged after ‘assault’ on 14-year-old boy