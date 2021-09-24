Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stagecoach cancels Dundee to St Andrews buses amid roadwork delays

By Amie Flett
September 24 2021, 4.39pm Updated: September 24 2021, 5.12pm
Stagecoach has cancelled some buses between Dundee and St Andrews – because services are being held up by roadworks.

The operator has confirmed it has temporarily suspended the 99 service because of hold-ups on the A91 in St Andrews.

Temporary traffic lights on City Road are causing delays entering the town from the Dundee end.

Stagecoach have announced the temporary suspension of a St Andrews to Dundee bus services.

The cancellations do not affect the 99A, 99B, 99C or 99D services.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “To assist with mitigating the delays caused by three-way traffic lights at the bottom of City Road, all direct service 99 journeys from St Andrews to Dundee have been removed for the time being.

“However, there is still a regular service between Dundee and St Andrews in operation.

“Service 99A, 99B, 99C and 99D are operating with delays at this time.

“A further update will be issued via our Twitter account @StagecoachEScot, when the direct service 99 journeys are reinstated.”

Fife Council has confirmed the temporary traffic lights are in place due to work being carried out by Scottish Power.

The roadworks, which started on Wednesday, are due to end on Saturday.

‘Essential underground repairs’

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “We’re sorry for any disruption caused by planned works to complete essential underground repairs in St Andrew’s over the last couple of days.

“These works were necessary for maintaining a secure and resilient power supply for local people and communities and we did everything we could to complete the repairs as safely and as quickly as possible.

“The works have now concluded and we’re in the process of removing the temporary traffic management measures.

“Our thanks to everyone affected for their patience and cooperation.”

A91 regularly sees congestion issues

Jane Ann Liston, a St Andrews councillor, says more people using their cars may be adding to the congestion – and that the A91 is a regular snagging point for traffic.

She said: “This year people seem less willing to use public transport because, thanks to the ‘avoid public transport’ message since last March, they think it is dangerous so they feel safer in their own car.

“The hold-ups are a consequence of St Andrews being entirely dependent upon the road network and the A91, the second-busiest road in Fife – so much so that any hindrance to the traffic flow causes problems.

“Guardbridge, being a junction, is a case in point. Nearly all the traffic which comes in or out of St Andrews passes through Guardbridge.

Previous congestion in Guardbridge, which one councillor says is a regular snagging point.

“The A91 is the main artery feeding traffic into St Andrews so any blockage causes significant delays.

“Even those trying to reach the railway station will have difficulty, as the buses to Leuchars all use the A91.

“A railway line into the town would provide some resilience as an alternative and environmentally friendly alternate way of accessing this most important destination.”

