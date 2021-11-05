Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Knifepoint robbery in Fife shop leaves staff terrified

By Emma Duncan
November 5 2021, 7.01pm
The Day Today store in Cardenden.

Police have launched a probe after an armed robbery at a shop in Fife.

A thief  brandished a knife at terrified staff in the Day Today convenience store in Cardenden at 6pm on Thursday.

The man then made off with cash and cigarettes, leaving staff shaken but unharmed.

Police in Fife have now issued an appeal to track him down.

The man is described as being white, aged between 20 to 30-years-old, of medium build and with a local accent.

He was wearing a black hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

DC Davie Lafferty of Dunfermline CID said: “Thankfully no one was injured during this incident but staff are understandably very shaken up by the events.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at this time and seen someone fitting this description.

“We would also request passing motorists to check any dash-cam footage they may hold which may have captured the suspect in the area.”

‘Horrible ordeal’

Those with information are being asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting reference 3005 of November 4.

Local councillor Darren Watt shared his best wishes to those at the shop following what he described as a “very frightening” ordeal.

He said: “My thoughts and best wishes go out to the staff.

“They have experienced a very frightening situation.

“Hopefully they are getting support to get over such a horrible ordeal.

“It is very worrying when it is on your doorstep and in the local community.”

