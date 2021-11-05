Knifepoint robbery in Fife shop leaves staff terrified

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have launched a probe after an armed robbery at a shop in Fife.

A thief brandished a knife at terrified staff in the Day Today convenience store in Cardenden at 6pm on Thursday.

The man then made off with cash and cigarettes, leaving staff shaken but unharmed.

Police in Fife have now issued an appeal to track him down.

The man is described as being white, aged between 20 to 30-years-old, of medium build and with a local accent.

He was wearing a black hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

DC Davie Lafferty of Dunfermline CID said: “Thankfully no one was injured during this incident but staff are understandably very shaken up by the events.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at this time and seen someone fitting this description.

“We would also request passing motorists to check any dash-cam footage they may hold which may have captured the suspect in the area.”

‘Horrible ordeal’

Those with information are being asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting reference 3005 of November 4.

Local councillor Darren Watt shared his best wishes to those at the shop following what he described as a “very frightening” ordeal.

He said: “My thoughts and best wishes go out to the staff.

“They have experienced a very frightening situation.

“Hopefully they are getting support to get over such a horrible ordeal.

“It is very worrying when it is on your doorstep and in the local community.”