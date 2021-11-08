Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disabled Fife man shares joy of outdoors through accessible walks blog

By Alasdair Clark
November 8 2021, 12.38pm
Connor, 26, is sharing the joy of the outdoors
A Fife man is highlighting the joy of the outdoors with other disabled people by sharing accessible trips in the kingdom.

Connor Beveridge lives with Friedreich’s ataxia – a degenerative neurological condition – which has left him wheelchair-dependent.

But determined to enjoy active travel, the 26-year-old says his love for the outdoors is stronger than it has ever been.

Connor, from Thornton, recently started a blog dedicated to identifying accessible routes in Fife and the surrounding areas, helping other disabled people to enjoy the outdoors.

His story is now being featured as part of Paths for All’s Humans of the Walk online exhibition, launched as COP26 is underway in Glasgow.

Disabled Fifer features in gallery promoting active travel

The gallery of portraits and personal stories showcases the impact getting out and about can have on our health, wellbeing and the environment.

Connor said: “Chronic conditions can have a big impact on your mental health.

“The fresh air can help with this as it gives you a sense of freedom and the ability to appreciate other things in life like nature.

“Having a disability can put up a lot of barriers but once you are outside in the fresh air you forget about this and let yourself relax, unwind and enjoy the surroundings.

I’m so lucky to have an array of accessible routes on my doorstep, the Fife Coastal Path is also nearby which makes for a lovely trip

“I’m so lucky to have an array of accessible routes on my doorstep, the Fife Coastal Path is also nearby which makes for a lovely trip and I enjoy listening to the sound of the waves.”

Connor’s blog Accessible Walks Scotland highlights how accessible a route is, including information on the car parking and amenities as well as a general overview of the condition of the path and whether or not it is suitable for a wheelchair.

He added: “People living with a disability like to see what a location or route is like before visiting themselves, so my blog is hopefully providing some reassurance to like-minded individuals so that they can get out and explore.

Connor enjoys living in Fife with lots of accessible routes near his home

“I’ve had people get in touch to say my blog has given them the confidence to visit an area which is brilliant.”

Nine individual stories have been captured in locations all across Scotland from different ages and abilities.

The charity is determined to promote walking and wheeling as the default choices for short journeys or as part of longer public transport journey to make a happier, healthier and greener Scotland.

