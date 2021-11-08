Disabled Fife man shares joy of outdoors through accessible walks blog

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife man is highlighting the joy of the outdoors with other disabled people by sharing accessible trips in the kingdom.

Connor Beveridge lives with Friedreich’s ataxia – a degenerative neurological condition – which has left him wheelchair-dependent.

But determined to enjoy active travel, the 26-year-old says his love for the outdoors is stronger than it has ever been.

Connor, from Thornton, recently started a blog dedicated to identifying accessible routes in Fife and the surrounding areas, helping other disabled people to enjoy the outdoors.

His story is now being featured as part of Paths for All’s Humans of the Walk online exhibition, launched as COP26 is underway in Glasgow.

Disabled Fifer features in gallery promoting active travel

The gallery of portraits and personal stories showcases the impact getting out and about can have on our health, wellbeing and the environment.

Connor said: “Chronic conditions can have a big impact on your mental health.

“The fresh air can help with this as it gives you a sense of freedom and the ability to appreciate other things in life like nature.

“Having a disability can put up a lot of barriers but once you are outside in the fresh air you forget about this and let yourself relax, unwind and enjoy the surroundings.

“I’m so lucky to have an array of accessible routes on my doorstep, the Fife Coastal Path is also nearby which makes for a lovely trip and I enjoy listening to the sound of the waves.”

Connor’s blog Accessible Walks Scotland highlights how accessible a route is, including information on the car parking and amenities as well as a general overview of the condition of the path and whether or not it is suitable for a wheelchair.

He added: “People living with a disability like to see what a location or route is like before visiting themselves, so my blog is hopefully providing some reassurance to like-minded individuals so that they can get out and explore.

“I’ve had people get in touch to say my blog has given them the confidence to visit an area which is brilliant.”

Nine individual stories have been captured in locations all across Scotland from different ages and abilities.

The charity is determined to promote walking and wheeling as the default choices for short journeys or as part of longer public transport journey to make a happier, healthier and greener Scotland.