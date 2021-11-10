Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

First look at affordable homes plans next to Cowdenbeath Golf Club

By Neil Henderson
November 10 2021, 1.15pm Updated: November 10 2021, 1.15pm
An artist's impression of how the development could look if approved.
Plans to build 97 new affordable homes on the outskirts of Cowdenbeath have been lodged with Fife Council.

The proposals are for a new housing development on arable land off Lochgelly Road in Lumphinnans.

A mix of terraced and semi-detached homes could be built on the four-hectare site next to Cowdenbeath Golf Club and the railway line.

Artist’s impression of how the site could look.

The development would also include two and three-bed bungalows with wheelchair access.

First Endeavour Cowdenbeath LLP, the developer, says it wants to “develop a range of dwelling types and size that afford opportunities to a wide range of end users in the social housing sector”.

The site would consist of a mix of housing styles.

It adds: “Access to the site will be provided by a single vehicular entrance point.

“This will be through an existing cul-de-sac, accessed directly from Lochgelly Road at Lumphinnans.

“Shared streets will be broken down into smaller sections and will accommodate on-street visitor parking interlaced with street trees or planting areas.

The proposed development is on land off Lochgelly Road, adjacent to Cowdenbeath Golf Club.

“The streetscape will be punctuated with nodes and courtyards, creating distinct individual character zones.”

The planning application is expected to come before Fife Council‘s planning committee early in 2022.

