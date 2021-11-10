First look at affordable homes plans next to Cowdenbeath Golf Club

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans to build 97 new affordable homes on the outskirts of Cowdenbeath have been lodged with Fife Council.

The proposals are for a new housing development on arable land off Lochgelly Road in Lumphinnans.

A mix of terraced and semi-detached homes could be built on the four-hectare site next to Cowdenbeath Golf Club and the railway line.

The development would also include two and three-bed bungalows with wheelchair access.

First Endeavour Cowdenbeath LLP, the developer, says it wants to “develop a range of dwelling types and size that afford opportunities to a wide range of end users in the social housing sector”.

It adds: “Access to the site will be provided by a single vehicular entrance point.

“This will be through an existing cul-de-sac, accessed directly from Lochgelly Road at Lumphinnans.

“Shared streets will be broken down into smaller sections and will accommodate on-street visitor parking interlaced with street trees or planting areas.

“The streetscape will be punctuated with nodes and courtyards, creating distinct individual character zones.”

The planning application is expected to come before Fife Council‘s planning committee early in 2022.