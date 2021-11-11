Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search for missing Fife man who travelled to London by bus

By Emma Duncan
November 11 2021, 6.49pm
Lee Johnston has been reported missing from Fife.
A search has been launched to find a man reported missing from Fife after he travelled to London by bus.

Lee Johnston was last seen in the north-east of the kingdom and is known to have travelled to the UK capital on November 1.

His movements since are unknown and police are turning to the public for help in finding him.

The 33-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall and with receding brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing a black tracksuit top, black tracksuit trousers and black trainers, and was carrying an overnight bag.

Inspector Ian Poolman said: “We would urge Lee to contact the police or his family and friends to ensure he is safe and well.

“We would also ask anyone with information which could help us trace Lee to get in touch as soon as they can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0137 of November 4.”

