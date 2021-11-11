Search for missing Fife man who travelled to London by bus

An error occurred. Please try again.

A search has been launched to find a man reported missing from Fife after he travelled to London by bus.

Lee Johnston was last seen in the north-east of the kingdom and is known to have travelled to the UK capital on November 1.

His movements since are unknown and police are turning to the public for help in finding him.

The 33-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall and with receding brown hair.

We are appealing for help from the public in an effort to trace Lee Johnston who has been reported missing in Fife. The 33-year-old was reported missing from the North East Fife area and is known to have travelled to London by bus on Monday, 1 November 2021. pic.twitter.com/SVKeRI3EAx — Fife Police (@FifePolice) November 11, 2021

He was last known to be wearing a black tracksuit top, black tracksuit trousers and black trainers, and was carrying an overnight bag.

Inspector Ian Poolman said: “We would urge Lee to contact the police or his family and friends to ensure he is safe and well.

“We would also ask anyone with information which could help us trace Lee to get in touch as soon as they can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0137 of November 4.”