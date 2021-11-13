Charity ball linked to spike in Covid cases at St Andrews University

An error occurred. Please try again.

A spike in Covid cases at St Andrews University is being linked to a charity ball attended by around 2000 students.

The sell-out Welly Ball saw students from around a dozen universities from across the UK attend.

The black tie dinner and afterparty event, held on November 6, is one of the biggest in the calendar for students.

But 20 coronavirus cases have now been linked to the gathering, which was held at Kinkell Byre, a converted barn around two miles outside the town.

It comes amid a spike in cases reported at the university with 96 testing positive since November 4.

The Welly Ball Committee say all legal guidance has been followed and only fully vaccinated people were allowed to attend.

Attendees contacted by NHS Fife

Director of Public Health at NHS Tayside, Dr Joy Tomlinson, said contact tracing teams are hard at work trying to source those affected.

She said: “NHS Fife has written to attendees of the recent Welly Ball charity dinner near St Andrews urging them to be especially vigilant of the signs and symptoms of Covid-19 after a cluster cases of the virus linked to the event.

“A total of 20 people with links to the dinner have since tested positive for Covid-19, however, as people are mixing more it remains possible that some of those people who have contracted the virus may have done so in other social settings.

“All positive cases are being followed up by the local contact tracing team and given appropriate public health advice. ”

The event raises thousands of pounds each year for charity and this year raised cash for mental health charity The Charlie Waller Trust.

It has so far raised £161,600 for charity over thirteen years.

Cases ‘mostly’ in second and third year students

St Andrews University, which is not involved in organising the event, said its Covid Rapid Response Team is currently monitoring the wider spike.

Professor Clare Peddie, vice principal for education, said the cases are linked to social events, “including an off-campus ball last weekend”, as well as earlier Halloween parties.

In an email sent out to students, she said: “Most transmissions are taking place in social settings, shared transport, house parties, and informal gatherings.

“The current spike appears to be affecting mostly second and third year students, and the vast majority of those affected live in private accommodation.

“A very small number have been recorded in university halls of residence.”

Thank you for coming!We hope you had a welly good time in support of a wonderful charity @charliewalleruk 🤍Full albums will be released in the near future. Posted by Welly Ball on Sunday, 7 November 2021

She added: “We know that very few of you are not vaccinated but if you haven’t taken this step yet then now is the time to do so.

“We ask this to protect those amongst you who may be adversely affected by Covid, for example, those with underlying health conditions or those of you who may find their travel or study plans in the next few weeks curtailed by illness.”

Committee followed all guidance

The Wendy Ball Committee, who organised the event, say all attendees were fully vaccinated and all legal requirements were followed for the event.

A spokesperson said:” Attendees were reminded of the legal requirement to self-isolate if they had tested positive prior to the event and reminded – had they been a close contact – to get tested and use reasonable judgement whether or not to attend the ball following a negative test.

“This communication to attendees had a strong level of success with numerous ticket holders not attending the event due to a positive result or being in the same household as a positive result.

“We are confident that no person attended the event in the knowledge that they were carrying the virus.

“All venue and bar staff were masked when working and the event was run in line with nightclub guidance as set out by the Scottish Government.”

The committee say the emergence of cases linked to the event is of “immense disappointment”.

The spokesperson added: “With cases rising following Halloween and other prior events, we have been working closely with the University and NHS Fife’s public health team since the first positive cases were confirmed.

“We are confident that all possible steps were taken and during this time when society is learning to live with the virus, we wish all those affected by this the very best.”

Cases reflect increased indoor socialising

It’s hoped the wider spike in cases at the university will begin to fall if symptomatic students self-isolate.

It’s understood there is no evidence of transmission in the classroom or in teaching settings.

Dr Tomlinson has urged people to be extra vigilant as social events move indoors.

She added: “With an increasing number of gatherings taking place indoors due to the drop in temperatures, people across Fife are being reminded to take the necessary steps to reduce the risk of catching and spreading the virus.

“This means wearing appropriate face coverings, avoiding crowded places, cleaning hands and surfaces regularly, and self-isolating immediately should anyone develop the signs or symptoms of COVID-19; such as a new, continuous cough; a fever or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

“Testing is a vital part of preventing spread of the virus and Fifer’s are encouraged to visit the local testing sites established across Fife. For more information on COVID-19 testing in Fife, visit: www.nhsfife.org/testing.

“Vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing serious illness from COVID-19 and reduces the risk of passing the virus to others. Drop-in vaccination clinics continue to operate across Fife for anyone requiring first or second doses of the vaccine. Local people can find their nearest clinic by visiting: www.nhsfife.org/dropinclinics.”