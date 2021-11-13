Two cars on fire in Fife town, fire service in attendance By Emma Duncan November 13 2021, 4.00pm Updated: November 13 2021, 4.51pm The scene of a fire in Cupar, Fife near the Argos store. Image Fife Jammer Locations [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two cars are on fire in the centre of Cupar in Fife. The incident happened at about 3.15pm on Saturday at a car park on Bobber Wynd near the town’s Argos store. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that it sent two appliances to the scene. A spokesperson added that the fire did not appear to be serious. Homophobic and transphobic acts in St Andrews branded ‘disgraceful’ More from The Courier Firefighters tackle dramatic shed fire on Dundee street VIDEO: Police investigating as newly-installed COP26 bench set on fire at Dundee’s urban beach Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at ‘early stage’ of buildings review, MSPs told Attacks on emergency services mar Bonfire Night but police callouts fall