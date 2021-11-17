Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
African American golfer with strong St Andrews links to be honoured by World Golf Hall of Fame

By Michael Alexander
November 17 2021, 5.00pm
Renee Powell during a visit to St Andrews in 2015
Renee Powell during a visit to St Andrews in 2015

An African American golfer with strong links to St Andrews is to be honoured by the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Renee Powell – the second African American woman ever to compete on the LPGA Tour – is to be the inaugural recipient of the Charlie Sifford Award, which will honour recipients for their spirit in advancing diversity in golf.

Named after Charlie Sifford – the first African American to play on the PGA tour – the award honours an individual who personifies Sifford’s ground-breaking achievements through perseverance, confidence, respect and adaptability.

Powell, who is the great granddaughter of Alabama slaves, has demonstrated resilience amidst her own obstacles of racial adversity and segregation and has dedicated her life to making golf a sport for all.

Renee Powell visiting St Andrews at the time of The Open 2015

Overcoming obstacles

Speaking about the award, which will be presented as part of the World Golf Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony in Florida on March 9, 2022, Powell, who, like Sifford, was awarded an honorary degree by St Andrews University more than a decade ago, said she was “honoured”.

“As a youngster my parents fought to get me into tournaments when I was not welcomed because of the colour of my skin, which instilled in me how important it is to get young people into the game to help build their self-confidence,” she said.

“I’m honoured to be the first recipient of this award and to see Charlie Sifford be recognized for breaking down barriers that never should have been put in front of him and all others of colour who strived to play this game.

“I was taught early on by my parents that golf should be a sport for everyone, and we can all diversify this game in so many ways.”

Renee Powell receives her honorary degree from St Andrews University in 2008

St Andrews honours

Powell, who was one of the first seven women to be nominated for honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in 2015, and had a St Andrews University hall of residence named after her in 2018, competed in more than 250 professional tournaments during her career and played as a member of the LPGA Tour from 1967 to 1980.

Since 1995, she has served as the head PGA/LPGA professional at Clearview Golf Club (Ohio), which her father – William Powell – established in 1946 as the first U.S. golf course designed, built, owned and operated by an African American.

The club’s non-profit Clearview Legacy Foundation focuses on education, preservation, and research, utilizing golf as a tool to reach everyone, with an emphasis on youth, minorities, veterans, seniors and other underrepresented groups.

Although Sifford turned professional in 1948, he was excluded from the PGA TOUR until 1961, when he became the first African American to compete as a member.

Despite the injustice of having some of his best years behind him, Sifford won the Travelers Championship (1967) and Genesis Invitational (1969) and finished in the top-60 on the money list in his first nine years on tour.

In 2004, Sifford was inducted into the Hall of Fame in recognition of his historic contributions in breaking barriers for generations of minority golfers who would follow in his footsteps, including Tiger Woods, 2022 Hall of Fame inductee.

Sifford also was the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2014) prior to his passing in 2015.

