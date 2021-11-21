Injured seal pup ‘Ori’ on the mend after Crail residents raise the alarm

An error occurred. Please try again.

A baby seal, found injured on rocks at Crial in Fife has been saved by animal welfare experts.

It was locals who raised the the alarm after the pup was seen in distress at Roome Bay in the village on Saturday afternoon.

And it’s the quick-thinking actions of those who contacted the Scottish SPCA that are to thank for the likely survival of the pub, rescuers have now named ‘Ori’.

Locals raised the alarm

The male pup, which has a number of injuries across its body, face and flippers, was picked up by Scottish SPCA officers.

After being given rehydration fluids he was then transferred into the care of staff at National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

Michael Scobbie from Scottish SPCA said: “Following an alert raised by members of the public the grey seal was collected by one of our Inspectors on Saturday afternoon.

“He was assessed by a vet locally as he has a number of wounds across his body, flippers and face.

Pup found with numerous wounds

“These could have been caused by rocks.

“Initially we gave him rehydration fluids.

“In addition the pup is quite sleepy and we have him on pain relief and antibiotics.

“He has been transferred to staff at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross where he is being looked after by our wildlife team.

Now Sarah Beattie, Assistant Manager at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre said she is hopeful that Ori will survive.

She said: “The seal in question is a grey who we have named “Ori” as we are using Lord of the Rings as our name theme for the season.

“He is currently 12kg and has a number of wounds across so we are thankful that he was initially tended to by the vet.

Hopeful pup will survive

“Ori is still quite quiet and sleeps most of the time under his heat lamp, but we are hopeful for him.

“We have started him on fish today as he was very dehydrated when he arrived yesterday so was given rehydration fluids when he arrived.

“In addition, Ori is down to see our vet as soon as possible to make sure he continues to get the right course of treatment.”