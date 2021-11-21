Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Injured seal pup ‘Ori’ on the mend after Crail residents raise the alarm

By Neil Henderson
November 21 2021, 7.12pm
The injured seal pup has been named Ori by animal welfare staff.
A baby seal, found injured on rocks at Crial in Fife has been saved by animal welfare experts.

It was locals who raised the the alarm after the pup was seen in distress at Roome Bay in the village on Saturday afternoon.

And it’s the quick-thinking actions of those who contacted the Scottish SPCA that are to thank for the likely survival of the pub, rescuers have now named ‘Ori’.

Ori was found with numerous injuries to his body, face and flippers.

Locals raised the alarm

The male pup, which has a number of injuries across its body, face and flippers, was picked up by Scottish SPCA officers.

After being given rehydration fluids he was then transferred into the care of staff at National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

Locals raised the alarm after the injured pup was found at Roome Bay in Crial.

Michael Scobbie from Scottish SPCA said: “Following an alert raised by members of the public the grey seal was collected by one of our Inspectors on Saturday afternoon.

“He was assessed by a vet locally as he has a number of wounds across his body, flippers and face.

Pup found with numerous wounds

“These could have been caused by rocks.

“Initially we gave him rehydration fluids.

“In addition the pup is quite sleepy and we have him on pain relief and antibiotics.

“He has been transferred to staff  at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross where he is being looked after by our wildlife team.

Now Sarah Beattie, Assistant Manager at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre said she is hopeful that Ori will survive.

She said: “The seal in question is a grey who we have named “Ori” as we are using  Lord of the Rings as our name theme for the season.

Ori is now being cared for at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

“He is currently 12kg and has a number of wounds across so we are thankful that he was initially tended to by the vet.

Hopeful pup will survive

“Ori is still quite quiet and sleeps most of the time under his heat lamp, but we are hopeful for him.

“We have started him on fish today as he was very dehydrated when he arrived yesterday so was given rehydration fluids when he arrived.

“In addition, Ori is down to see our vet as soon as possible to make sure he continues to get the right course of treatment.”

 

 

