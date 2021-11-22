A909: Emergency services called to three-car crash near Burntisland

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services have been called to a three-car crash on the A909 road near Burntisland.

Police and the fire service were called to the scene, near Stenhouse Reservoir, at around 4.45pm on Monday.

A section of the road was closed for around three hours which caused traffic queues to the north-west of the Fife town and was reopened at 7:50pm.

Officers confirmed there were no injuries following the collision.

Arrangements to recover vehicles

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.45pm on Monday, police received a report of a road crash involving three cars on the A909 near Burntisland.

“Emergency services were at the scene and the A909 reopened at 7:50pm.

“Arrangements are being made to recover the vehicles. We currently have no reports of any injuries. ”

The A909 is the main road between Burntisland and Cowdenbeath.