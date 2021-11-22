Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A909: Emergency services called to three-car crash near Burntisland

By Amie Flett
November 22 2021, 5.35pm Updated: November 22 2021, 10.02pm
The crash has happened on the A909 north-west of Burntisland.
Emergency services have been called to a three-car crash on the A909 road near Burntisland.

Police and the fire service were called to the scene, near Stenhouse Reservoir, at around 4.45pm on Monday.

A section of the road was closed for around three hours which caused traffic queues to the north-west of the Fife town and was reopened at 7:50pm.

Officers confirmed there were no injuries following the collision.

Arrangements to recover vehicles

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.45pm on Monday, police received a report of a road crash involving three cars on the A909 near Burntisland.

“Emergency services were at the scene and the A909 reopened at 7:50pm.

“Arrangements are being made to recover the vehicles. We currently have no reports of any injuries. ”

The A909 is the main road between Burntisland and Cowdenbeath.

