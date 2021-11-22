A909: Emergency services called to three-car crash near Burntisland By Amie Flett November 22 2021, 5.35pm Updated: November 22 2021, 10.02pm The crash has happened on the A909 north-west of Burntisland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services have been called to a three-car crash on the A909 road near Burntisland. Police and the fire service were called to the scene, near Stenhouse Reservoir, at around 4.45pm on Monday. A section of the road was closed for around three hours which caused traffic queues to the north-west of the Fife town and was reopened at 7:50pm. Officers confirmed there were no injuries following the collision. Arrangements to recover vehicles A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.45pm on Monday, police received a report of a road crash involving three cars on the A909 near Burntisland. “Emergency services were at the scene and the A909 reopened at 7:50pm. “Arrangements are being made to recover the vehicles. We currently have no reports of any injuries. ” The A909 is the main road between Burntisland and Cowdenbeath. More from The Courier Police attended crash after car lands on roof near Dunfermline Elderly man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Pittenweem Arbroath Road: Police investigate ‘unexplained’ death of man in Dundee One driver in hospital after two-car crash closes A90 north of Brechin