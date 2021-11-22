Elderly man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Pittenweem

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car at the B942 and A917 junction in Pittenweem.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6:20pm on Monday.

Police have advised that the B942 is currently closed.

Road Closure Pittenweem Police are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the B942 and the road is currently closed pic.twitter.com/aqYLBZoSJr — Fife Police (@FifePolice) November 22, 2021

The elderly man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by an ambulance following the incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue services were also at the scene.

Police investigation

Police are currently carrying out investigations into the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.20 pm on Monday, 22 November 2021 police received a report of an elderly man having been struck by a car at the junction of the B942 and A917 road at Croft Hill, Pittenweem.

“The man has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Police enquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue.”