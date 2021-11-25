Fire engine and car in Kirkcaldy crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have been called to a crash between a car and a fire engine in Kirkcaldy.

The vehicles collided at the junction connecting Victoria Road and Dunnikier Road in the town on Thursday afternoon.

It is unclear if there have been any injuries, but a photo taken at the scene appeared to show some damage to both vehicles.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a crash involving a vehicle and a fire appliance at Victoria Road with the junction of Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says it is unable to provide details at this stage.

More to follow.