Award-winning Fisher and Donaldson support children’s cancer charity TCCL through Christmas card sales

By Michael Alexander
December 2 2021, 5.15pm
TCCL representative Gaye Steel is pictured with Chloe Milne of Fisher & Donaldson. Cupar
Top North East Fife bakers Fisher & Donaldson have rolled out their support for local children’s cancer charity TCCL by offering to sell its range of quality Christmas cards in its Cupar and St Andrews shops.

The charity, Tayside and North East Fife Children with Cancer and Leukaemia, has been selling its range of cards at farmers markets across the area and will be at the St Andrews Farmers’ Market on Saturday December 4 from 9am – 1pm.

And now with the help of the award-winning bakers, TCCL hopes to be able to raise even more funds for its holiday home in St Andrews.

The charity which offers practical, emotional and financial support to local families affected by childhood cancer – as well as a free stay in its luxury lodge – has been looking for ways to continue fundraising despite the challenges of Covid.

Grateful

Chairperson Rosalie Wilkie said she was very grateful to Fisher & Donaldson for their support.

She said: “All of the proceeds from the sale of cards go towards ensuring that we can keep the lodge running and we are grateful to everyone across North East Fife for their support.

“Fisher & Donaldson are always keen to help where they can, and we are delighted that their shops in Cupar and St Andrews will stock some of our cards.

DR Rosalie Wilkie

“We are also very grateful that they are offering us a luxury hamper to raffle, and we will have this on the stall in St Andrews on Saturday and in the Ceres Road bakery in Cupar in the run up to Christmas.”

Brilliant facility

Chloe Milne of Fisher & Donaldson said: “TCCL is a great local charity, and the lodge is a brilliant facility giving families time and space to be together and create special memories.

“Cards will be on sale in Crossgate and Ceres Road, Cupar and in Church Street, St Andrews for as long as they last!”

Dr Wilkie said the committee were also hugely grateful to Fife farmers’ markets for allowing them the use of a stall at both Cupar and St Andrews markets.

