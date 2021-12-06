Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warning as Glenrothes girl ends up in hospital after swallowing battery

By Neil Henderson
December 6 2021, 5.38pm
Sarah Wallace with her mum and stepdad. Right, an x-ray of the battery in her throat and left, the damage caused by the battery.
A Glenrothes mum is warning parents of the dangers of batteries after her daughter ended up in hospital when she swallowed one.

Nine-year-old Sarah Wallace was left in agony after ingesting the button battery, which had come out of a remote control for a night light.

She told mum Joanne she had swallowed a piece of metal – so Joanne rushed her daughter to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where x-rays confirmed that the battery was lodged in Sarah’s oesophagus.

Joanne said: “Within 10 minutes of swallowing the battery, Sarah was screaming in pain and couldn’t breathe properly.

An x-ray showing the button battery in Sarah’s oesophagus.

“We rushed to the emergency department knowing how serious the situation was.

“When Sarah was sick, the battery became dislodged from her throat, but what was once silver and shiny had turned black and was leaking.”

Sarah was transferred to Edinburgh for further tests and scans to understand how much damage the battery had caused, and whether further treatment would be needed.

Potentially fatal if swallowed

Joanne continued: “The tests showed that the damage caused by the battery was relatively small and should leave minimal scarring, which we hope will mean that Sarah will not require any further treatment.

“The whole ordeal though was terrifying, but we were incredibly lucky.

“For many other children, the same situation could have been fatal.

“Button batteries are in so many things around the house, from TV remotes to children’s toys.

“To all parents and guardians, I urge you to check where these items are stored, and to make sure that battery compartments can’t be easily accessed.”

Sarah with mum Joanne and stepdad Jamie.

Consultant Joe Meredith, who carried out the procedures at NHS Lothian’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, says Joanne’s quick actions had averted a potential tragedy.

He said: “Sarah is really lucky, thanks to her mum’s quick action the damage caused by the button battery was small.

“The situation however, could have been entirely different. If a button battery is swallowed it can cause serious damage to internal organs which can be fatal.”

‘Don’t delay taking them to hospital’

He added: “With Christmas fast approaching, I would urge parents to be extra vigilant as button batteries are often found in decorations and children’s toys.

“If you think your child has swallowed a battery, take them to the nearest A&E department as quickly as possible.

“Do not give them anything to eat or drink or try to make them sick.

“If possible, try to find out what sort of battery your child swallowed, but do not delay taking them to hospital.”

