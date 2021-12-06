Dundee twins’ charity thank-you message displayed on BT Tower

An error occurred. Please try again.

A set of twins from Dundee are having their Christmas thank-you message projected across the London skyline as part of a seasonal campaign.

Ziggy and Zen Galbally, who are both six, are seeing their message displayed on the capital’s BT Tower as part of an event by family support charity Home-Start UK.

Theirs is one of 12 messages featuring on the tower until December 17.

Dundee twins’ message to thank volunteer

Ziggy and Zen’s message thanks their Home-Start volunteer, who likes to take them swimming.

It reads: “Our volunteer does splashes with us.”

Mum Seona said: “My Home-Start volunteer came twice a week in the early days.

“They’d help me bath the twins and I’d be able to catch up with some housework.

“This support helped me to survive. I wasn’t eating or sleeping. I was running on empty, but twice a week I got some help and that kept me going.

“When the twins were three months old I wanted to take them swimming.

“I couldn’t do it alone, so my Home-Start volunteer came with me.

“Without my Home-Start volunteer there’s no way we could have gone swimming, depriving all of us of some enjoyable family time together.

“It was at these weekly swims where I was able to have a shower.

“Afterwards we’d go for a coffee. I can’t tell you how much this helped my mental wellbeing.

“When you are feeling overwhelmed, to have adult company can really help you to make sense of things.”

‘It’s been a hard year for everyone’

Peter Grigg, chief executive of Home-Start UK, said: “It’s been a hard year for everyone, so this Christmas, Home-Start wants to not only thank our volunteers who were there for our families when things got tough, but also to encourage people to make nice things happen for others this festive season.

“What better way to get this across than in giant letters on one of the most iconic landmarks in the capital and through the eyes of children?

“We are absolutely delighted that our corporate partner BT has been able to help us share the real meaning of Christmas: simple pleasures, support, friendship and kindness.”