Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee twins’ charity thank-you message displayed on BT Tower

By Matteo Bell
December 6 2021, 5.51pm
Ziggy and Zen Galbally will have their message displayed on the BT Tower in London.
Ziggy and Zen Galbally will have their message displayed on the BT Tower in London.

A set of twins from Dundee are having their Christmas thank-you message projected across the London skyline as part of a seasonal campaign.

Ziggy and Zen Galbally, who are both six, are seeing their message displayed on the capital’s BT Tower as part of an event by family support charity Home-Start UK.

Theirs is one of 12 messages featuring on the tower until December 17.

Dundee twins’ message to thank volunteer

Ziggy and Zen’s message thanks their Home-Start volunteer, who likes to take them swimming.

It reads: “Our volunteer does splashes with us.”

Mum Seona said: “My Home-Start volunteer came twice a week in the early days.

“They’d help me bath the twins and I’d be able to catch up with some housework.

Ziggy and Zen at home.

“This support helped me to survive. I wasn’t eating or sleeping. I was running on empty, but twice a week I got some help and that kept me going.

“When the twins were three months old I wanted to take them swimming.

“I couldn’t do it alone, so my Home-Start volunteer came with me.

“Without my Home-Start volunteer there’s no way we could have gone swimming, depriving all of us of some enjoyable family time together.

The twins at the beach.

“It was at these weekly swims where I was able to have a shower.

“Afterwards we’d go for a coffee. I can’t tell you how much this helped my mental wellbeing.

“When you are feeling overwhelmed, to have adult company can really help you to make sense of things.”

‘It’s been a hard year for everyone’

Peter Grigg, chief executive of Home-Start UK, said: “It’s been a hard year for everyone, so this Christmas, Home-Start wants to not only thank our volunteers who were there for our families when things got tough, but also to encourage people to make nice things happen for others this festive season.

“What better way to get this across than in giant letters on one of the most iconic landmarks in the capital and through the eyes of children?

“We are absolutely delighted that our corporate partner BT has been able to help us share the real meaning of Christmas: simple pleasures, support, friendship and kindness.”

More from The Courier