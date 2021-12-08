Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Blairhall Primary: Police probe as vandals target Fife school for third time

By Neil Henderson
December 8 2021, 12.55pm Updated: December 8 2021, 2.00pm
Policer are investigating after the third act of vandalism at the school since the summer.
Policer are investigating after the third act of vandalism at the school since the summer.

Police are hunting for vandals who have struck at Blairhall Primary School in Fife for a third time – causing extensive damage.

Numerous windows were smashed at the school in the latest incidence of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The damage is thought to have been caused at some point on Sunday evening.

Windows remain boarded up as officers continue to investigate the vandalism.

It is the latest in a string of incidents at the school in recent months.

Spate of vandalism at school

In June police were called after windows were smashed at the school.

And just a month later the building was once again targeted by vandals who caused further damage.

The latest attack has been branded “thoughtless” by police, who have launched a probe into the spate of vandalism.

Sergeant Kate Blackwell said: “Our officers are investigating reports of anti social behaviour and vandalism in the Blairhall area, which has been ongoing for a number of weeks.

“This kind of conduct is not acceptable in any way and the people living in our local community should not have to put up with the thoughtless acts of a small number of youths.

Positive lines of inquiry

“I’d like to reassure the public that our work is ongoing and we are following a number of positive lines of inquiry.

“At this time, I’d also encourage anyone with further information which could assist our investigation to please come forward.

“You can speak with officers on 101, quoting incident reference 0511 of November 25.”

Alternatively, those with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Kids ‘bored’

Following the second attack earlier this year, one local resident said she believed it was down to “boredom” among local children.

She added: “There’s nothing for the kids to do in the village, especially since Covid-19 closed things down.

“If we had more going on, they wouldn’t be out doing this.”

More from The Courier