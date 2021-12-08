Blairhall Primary: Police probe as vandals target Fife school for third time

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are hunting for vandals who have struck at Blairhall Primary School in Fife for a third time – causing extensive damage.

Numerous windows were smashed at the school in the latest incidence of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The damage is thought to have been caused at some point on Sunday evening.

Windows remain boarded up as officers continue to investigate the vandalism.

It is the latest in a string of incidents at the school in recent months.

Spate of vandalism at school

In June police were called after windows were smashed at the school.

And just a month later the building was once again targeted by vandals who caused further damage.

The latest attack has been branded “thoughtless” by police, who have launched a probe into the spate of vandalism.

Sergeant Kate Blackwell said: “Our officers are investigating reports of anti social behaviour and vandalism in the Blairhall area, which has been ongoing for a number of weeks.

“This kind of conduct is not acceptable in any way and the people living in our local community should not have to put up with the thoughtless acts of a small number of youths.

Positive lines of inquiry

“I’d like to reassure the public that our work is ongoing and we are following a number of positive lines of inquiry.

“At this time, I’d also encourage anyone with further information which could assist our investigation to please come forward.

“You can speak with officers on 101, quoting incident reference 0511 of November 25.”

Alternatively, those with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Kids ‘bored’

Following the second attack earlier this year, one local resident said she believed it was down to “boredom” among local children.

She added: “There’s nothing for the kids to do in the village, especially since Covid-19 closed things down.

“If we had more going on, they wouldn’t be out doing this.”